Independent Medical Alliance
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Historic RFK Jr. Confirmation to HHS
Thank you for fighting for Honest Medicine!
11 hrs ago
•
Independent Medical Alliance
149
Share this post
Independent Medical Alliance
Historic RFK Jr. Confirmation to HHS
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
44
Ranching Reimagined: Sustainable Agriculture and Health Sovereignty
LIVE TONIGHT! IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kat Lindley hosts an all-star panel from The Beef Initiative, a movement at the forefront of reconnecting…
Feb 12
•
Independent Medical Alliance
41
Share this post
Independent Medical Alliance
Ranching Reimagined: Sustainable Agriculture and Health Sovereignty
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
IMA International Fellowship Program Welcomes Nine New Senior Fellows
This latest expansion brings the total number of IMA senior fellows to 47 experts across 15 countries, representing 35 medical specialties.
Feb 11
•
Independent Medical Alliance
71
Share this post
Independent Medical Alliance
IMA International Fellowship Program Welcomes Nine New Senior Fellows
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
Rats from the Sinking Censor Ship: HHR February 9, 2025
WikiLeaks exposes the extensive USAID-Internews propaganda network used against COVID 'misinformation'.
Feb 10
•
Independent Medical Alliance
92
Share this post
Independent Medical Alliance
Rats from the Sinking Censor Ship: HHR February 9, 2025
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
Here's a Thought... 'Safety' is a Slippery Slope
Once upon a time, 'safety' was about avoiding real danger, now it's simply a polite way of saying 'shut up and comply.'
Feb 8
•
Independent Medical Alliance
and
Jenna McCarthy
262
Share this post
Independent Medical Alliance
Here's a Thought... 'Safety' is a Slippery Slope
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
161
🚨 Take Action: Help Shape the 2025 USDA Dietary Guidelines!
Time is running out! This is your chance to make a difference in the fight against our nation’s chronic health crisis.
Feb 6
•
Independent Medical Alliance
46
Share this post
Independent Medical Alliance
🚨 Take Action: Help Shape the 2025 USDA Dietary Guidelines!
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
It's Now or Never: HHR February 2, 2025
RFK Jr. runs the grueling gauntlet of Senate confirmation hearings in a bare-knuckle fight to become Secretary of Health and Human Services.
Feb 3
•
Independent Medical Alliance
115
Share this post
Independent Medical Alliance
It's Now or Never: HHR February 2, 2025
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
January 2025
'Kennedy Deserves a Chance'
In a new Op-ed, Dr. Pierre Kory and Mary Beth Pfeiffer urge Senators to 'fight the knee-jerk temptation that pervades our political discourse, and…
Jan 29
•
Independent Medical Alliance
162
Share this post
Independent Medical Alliance
'Kennedy Deserves a Chance'
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Who's Behind the Move to Block RFK Jr.?
And why are you positive it's Bill Gates?
Published on Jenna’s Side
•
Jan 28
IMA Action Launches Campaign Supporting RFK Jr. Confirmation for HHS Secretary
The new advocacy arm of The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), formerly FLCCC Alliance, is poised to lead support for public health policy reform as…
Jan 27
•
Independent Medical Alliance
109
Share this post
Independent Medical Alliance
IMA Action Launches Campaign Supporting RFK Jr. Confirmation for HHS Secretary
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
URGENT ACTION: RFK Jr. Needs Your Help Right Now
We need your help ASAP by signing this letter supporting RFK Jr.’s nomination to Health and Human Services Secretary.
Jan 27
•
Independent Medical Alliance
180
Share this post
Independent Medical Alliance
URGENT ACTION: RFK Jr. Needs Your Help Right Now
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
41
Upon Further Review: HHR January 26, 2025
From the 'proximal origin' of COVID-19 to Anthony Fauci's pre-pardon and the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO, heads were spinning from the overturned…
Jan 27
•
Independent Medical Alliance
60
Share this post
Independent Medical Alliance
Upon Further Review: HHR January 26, 2025
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts