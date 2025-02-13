Independent Medical Alliance

Historic RFK Jr. Confirmation to HHS
Thank you for fighting for Honest Medicine!
  
Independent Medical Alliance
Ranching Reimagined: Sustainable Agriculture and Health Sovereignty
LIVE TONIGHT! IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kat Lindley hosts an all-star panel from The Beef Initiative, a movement at the forefront of reconnecting…
  
Independent Medical Alliance
IMA International Fellowship Program Welcomes Nine New Senior Fellows
This latest expansion brings the total number of IMA senior fellows to 47 experts across 15 countries, representing 35 medical specialties.
  
Independent Medical Alliance
Rats from the Sinking Censor Ship: HHR February 9, 2025
WikiLeaks exposes the extensive USAID-Internews propaganda network used against COVID 'misinformation'.
  
Independent Medical Alliance
Here's a Thought... 'Safety' is a Slippery Slope
Once upon a time, 'safety' was about avoiding real danger, now it's simply a polite way of saying 'shut up and comply.'
  
Independent Medical Alliance
Jenna McCarthy
🚨 Take Action: Help Shape the 2025 USDA Dietary Guidelines!
Time is running out! This is your chance to make a difference in the fight against our nation’s chronic health crisis.
  
Independent Medical Alliance
It's Now or Never: HHR February 2, 2025
RFK Jr. runs the grueling gauntlet of Senate confirmation hearings in a bare-knuckle fight to become Secretary of Health and Human Services.
  
Independent Medical Alliance
January 2025

'Kennedy Deserves a Chance'
In a new Op-ed, Dr. Pierre Kory and Mary Beth Pfeiffer urge Senators to 'fight the knee-jerk temptation that pervades our political discourse, and…
  
Independent Medical Alliance
Who's Behind the Move to Block RFK Jr.?
And why are you positive it's Bill Gates?
IMA Action Launches Campaign Supporting RFK Jr. Confirmation for HHS Secretary
The new advocacy arm of The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), formerly FLCCC Alliance, is poised to lead support for public health policy reform as…
  
Independent Medical Alliance
URGENT ACTION: RFK Jr. Needs Your Help Right Now
We need your help ASAP by signing this letter supporting RFK Jr.’s nomination to Health and Human Services Secretary.
  
Independent Medical Alliance
Upon Further Review: HHR January 26, 2025
From the 'proximal origin' of COVID-19 to Anthony Fauci's pre-pardon and the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO, heads were spinning from the overturned…
  
Independent Medical Alliance
