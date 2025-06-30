Peer-Reviewed Research Study from IMA Defines Post-Vaccine Syndrome

A new peer-reviewed study, Breaking the Silence: Recognizing Post-Vaccination Syndrome, co-authored by IMA’s Dr. Joseph Varon and Matthew Halma and published in Heliyon, provides clear evidence that Post-Acute COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome (PACVS) is a distinct and measurable medical condition.

Cancer Care Updates

IMA Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik recently updated the complementary guide Approach to the Use of Repurposed Drugs for Patients with Cancer. The complete monograph, Cancer Care: Repurposed Drugs and Metabolic Interventions in Treating Cancer, Second Edition is available as a free PDF download at IMAHealth.org, or for purchase as a bound and printed hard copy or digital download as an ebook.

Cancer Insights from the Dr. Thomas Seyfried Lab at Boston College

IMA Senior Fellow Ian Brighthope on ‘How Cancer Societies Stifle Progress’

The Complexities of Treating Lyme Disease

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Yusuf (JP) Saleeby hosts Part 3 in a series of Weekly Webinars on diagnosing and treating Lyme Disease.

The Truth About the FDA ivermectin Double-Cross

The truth hurts. This FDA FOIA reveal stings, even if it shouldn’t shock. The ‘what if/if only’ look-back at the meme-like binary choice — Green-light early treatment of COVID with a safe, and proven and CHEAP generic drug, or deny early treatment exists, and indiscriminately recommend practically untested, proprietary experimental gene therapies — explains a lot about the ‘shifting tone’ that concocted the infamous ‘horse paste’ smear campaign.

From zero to hero — Big Pharma can’t close the barn door after the horse has bolted?

As IMA contributor Jenna McCarthy recently suggested in We May Be Finally Winning the War on Ivermectin, and HHR pointed out in Seriously Y’all: Ivermectin’s OTC Comeback, the truth is ivermectin is still safe, and more popular than ever — and you can’t (truthfully) say the same of that experimental gene therapy.

IMA Senior Advisor Dr. Robert Malone Appointed ACIP Co-Chair

ACIP Removes Thimerosal from Vaccines

It’s the Little Things — Micronutrient Essentials

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kristina Carman created the Micronutrient Essentials Guide to help you clearly see the difference between RDAs and ODIs.

