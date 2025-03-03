Power to the People!

The grassroots/frontline medical freedom movement to make ivermectin available over-the-counter (OTC) is picking up steam — and statehouses! IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Mary Talley Bowden shares this updated list of 10 U.S. states actively considering ‘IVM-OTC’ bills.

If you live in one of these 10 states please reach out to your state representative and state senator.

Potential change in public health policy is presenting fast and furious right now, but it’s not SO hard to imagine that ivermectin and other safe, generic, repurposed drugs, could earn ‘a seat at the table’ in the national health policy discussion regarding treatment of infectious, AND chronic diseases. The Amazon #1 Best Selling Cancer Care monograph by IMA Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Paul Marik, Cancer Care: Repurposed Drugs and Metabolic Interventions in Treating Cancer could be considered an example of a new approach.

In 2022 Dr. Bowden and Dr. Paul Marik sued the FDA to protect the availability of ivermectin after the FDA pushed the infamous, ‘Seriously, y’all. Stop it’ social media post. At the time, crazy conspiracists pointed out the ‘horse paste’ smear was a coordinated hit by Big gov. and Big Pharma to clear the deck for the COVID-19 Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), which primed the rollout of COVID vaccines, which directly resulted in billions of dollars in guaranteed profit and NO legal liability for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers. Following the money, and the Twitter files, today, even most ‘normies’ would probably agree the Tweet was ‘propaganda’, at the very least.

In March of 2024 a settlement was reached.

Epidemic of Fraud: Exposing Hydroxychloroquine Censorship

IMA Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik hosts journalist and filmmaker John Davidson to reveal the shocking truths behind Hydroxychloroquine censorship. Davidson’s award-winning documentary, Epidemic of Fraud, exposes the orchestrated efforts to discredit this powerful repurposed medicine and uncovers the influential powers behind the attempted takedown

Dr. Saleeby: ‘Why MAHA is SO Important’

Bird Flu and the Price of Eggs — in America

What’s really behind the price and scarcity of eggs? Dr. Berg interviews IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Clayton Baker. Dr. Baker points out the similarities between the current bird flu outbreak and the COVID-19 outbreak of 2020.

Is DMSO having a Moment?

A Family Divided by the Jab

His father suffered severe health issues after the Pfizer jab. He and his wife avoided COVID by following the IMA protocol. Now, their vaccinated daughter has had COVID multiple times and shows signs of myocarditis, leaving them deeply concerned.

See You in Atlanta

Rooms and Early Bird tickets are going fast. Don’t wait. Reserve today!

Be part of the movement to restore integrity and transparency in healthcare at the Independent Medical Alliance 2025 Conference. Join leading medical professionals, health advocates, and engaged citizens for an eye-opening and empowering event that will Redefine Health and the future of medicine.

Long-term Resilience and Vitality

IMA Contributor, Dr. Kristina Carman shares tips from the just published Optimal Immunity Handbook.

