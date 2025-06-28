A new peer-reviewed study, co-authored by IMA’s Dr. Joseph Varon and Matthew Halma, provides clear evidence that Post-Acute COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome (PACVS) is a distinct and measurable medical condition. This original study by IMA researchers defines Post-Vaccine Syndrome, and calls on medicine to catch up.

IMA President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Joseph Varon

Despite thousands of firsthand accounts and a growing body of data, those injured by the COVID-19 vaccine have faced an uphill battle. Patients with persistent symptoms have been told they’re anxious, “just tired,” or imagining it. At the height of the pandemic, many were even accused of spreading misinformation simply for sharing their personal experiences.

IMA Director of Scientific Research Matthew Halma, M.Sc.

The silence is beginning to break.

A new peer-reviewed study, Breaking the Silence: Recognizing Post-Vaccination Syndrome, published in Heliyon and co-authored by IMA President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon and Matthew Halma, provides clear evidence that Post-Acute COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome (PACVS) is a distinct and measurable medical condition, not Long COVID, and not psychological, despite widespread misconceptions.

“There is ample evidence for a post-vaccination syndrome, with symptom profiles remarkably similar to long COVID, albeit with some distinct differences.” — Study authors

For years, patients have been left in limbo, searching for care in a medical community divided over whether their condition is real. This study aims to shift that reality, laying the groundwork for a future where patients can receive the help they need without the judgment they don’t.

Another Step in a Longer Trail of Evidence

Long before the study was published, clear patterns had emerged. Patients shared their experiences in clinics, through surveys, and in public forums, including documentary films such as “Follow the Silenced.” Yet, institutional response remained limited.

Clinicians within the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA, formerly FLCCC) have long noted consistent symptom clusters following COVID-19 vaccination. Millions have accessed IMA’s post-vaccine treatment guide, and Dr. Varon, IMA President and a co-author of the study, estimates that more than half of his current patients meet the clinical description of PACVS.

Our own VITAE survey, along with patient-facing data from the Yale LISTEN study, has consistently pointed to the same conclusion: this is not exceedingly rare, it is not psychological, and mainstream institutions are not adequately addressing it.

“A sizeable population of individuals who received the COVID-19 vaccine report long-term symptoms. While this has been hypothesized to be psychological in nature, the [scientific] literature points to a more nuanced picture.” — Study authors

With this study, what was once patient-reported and clinician-witnessed is now published, peer-reviewed, and on the record.

Without Recognition, Patients Remain Unsupported

While many IMA-affiliated providers are experienced in recognizing and treating PACVS, much of the broader medical community has yet to catch up. This gap in recognition carries real consequences for patients.

Without formal recognition, PACVS patients often can’t access insurance coverage, disability benefits, or workers’ compensation. Many receive inadequate advice, such as being told to simply “wait it out,” while others bounce between specialists without clear explanations or effective treatment options.

“Patients with post-vaccination syndrome suffer from a lack of recognition, which prevents them from receiving adequate treatment and support.” — Study authors

As a result, many patients see their health steadily decline, eventually affecting their ability to work and earn a living. To make matters worse, those harmed by COVID shots have few financial recovery options. The COVID-specific Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) has compensated only a small fraction of submitted claims as of mid-2025, leaving most affected patients without vital financial support.

Key Findings From the Study

The new research compares post-vaccination symptoms to Long COVID, identifying both overlapping and unique features. It emphasizes the need for better diagnostic tools, recognition of PACVS as a distinct clinical entity, and real funding for treatment research.

One primary target: the spike protein.

“The spike protein has been shown to dysregulate several physiological systems, including mitochondrial function, clotting, endothelial function, immune signaling, and blood–brain barrier permeability.” — Study authors

Proposed mechanisms of spike protein involvement in PACVS, including mitochondrial damage, inflammation, and immune dysregulation.

The study’s authors recommend further biomarker validation and the conduct of structured clinical trials. It also outlines susceptibility factors—including potential roles for genetic variation, vaccine lot differences, and injection technique (aspiration vs. no aspiration).

“Given the severity and complexity of PACVS symptoms, more clinical research is warranted, including biomarker validation and treatment trials.” — Study authors

This paper lays the foundation. Now the medical community must follow suit.

What is PACVS?

The condition has gone by many names: vaccine injury, long vax, post-vaccine syndrome. In the literature, it’s now defined as Post-Acute COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome (PACVS). So, what is it?

PACVS refers to the chronic and often disabling constellation of symptoms that follow one or more COVID vaccine doses. Symptoms include:

Exhaustion

Debility

Brain fog and cognitive impairment

Paresthesia (tingling/prickling)

Orthostatic intolerance

Muscle and joint pain

Sleep disturbances

Dizziness and neuropsychiatric effects

These symptoms overlap with conditions like ME/CFS, POTS, and small fiber neuropathy, but what sets PACVS apart is when they begin, often within days or weeks after vaccination.

Researchers believe there isn’t just one cause. Instead, several biological processes may be working together to produce these effects:

Spike protein misfolding and aggregation in the brain

Toll-like receptor–mediated inflammation

ACE2 receptor binding and clotting cascades

Mitochondrial dysfunction and immune exhaustion

Disruption of blood–brain barrier integrity

“The presence of spike protein alone is not a definitive biomarker for PACVS—but its biological effects are measurable, systemic, and very real.” — Study authors

The overlap with Long COVID is substantial, but PACVS demands a unique diagnosis—and a unique response.

Moving from Recognition to Action

This study represents another critical step toward wider medical recognition of PACVS. Similar to Lyme disease and other historically dismissed illnesses, gaining widespread recognition for PACVS requires persistent research, advocacy, and education—efforts that IMA is committed to pursuing.

We continue developing practical patient guides, detailed treatment protocols, and a provider database designed to help patients find knowledgeable care. Through advocacy campaigns like “Smart Moms Ask,” we raise awareness and aim to prevent further harm. Our ongoing research will be shared through external medical journals as well as our independent medical journal, building on the progress made here.

This publication is one milestone among many. Our commitment remains focused on bringing clarity, care, and ongoing support to those affected by PACVS.

🔬 Explore more of our ongoing research:

With each study, the case grows clearer: PACVS is real, measurable, and treatable if the medical system chooses to acknowledge it.

We Need Your Support

Your support makes this essential work possible. Every donation directly funds ongoing research, strengthens patient-provider connections, and expands advocacy efforts. We are helping ensure that PACVS patients receive the care and recognition they deserve. If you’re able, please consider donating to help advance this critical mission.

