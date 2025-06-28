Peer-Reviewed Research Study from IMA Defines Post-Vaccine Syndrome
'Breaking the Silence: Recognizing Post-Vaccination Syndrome,' finds that Post-Acute COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome (PACVS) is a distinct and measurable medical condition.
A new peer-reviewed study, co-authored by IMA’s Dr. Joseph Varon and Matthew Halma, provides clear evidence that Post-Acute COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome (PACVS) is a distinct and measurable medical condition. This original study by IMA researchers defines Post-Vaccine Syndrome, and calls on medicine to catch up.
Despite thousands of firsthand accounts and a growing body of data, those injured by the COVID-19 vaccine have faced an uphill battle. Patients with persistent symptoms have been told they’re anxious, “just tired,” or imagining it. At the height of the pandemic, many were even accused of spreading misinformation simply for sharing their personal experiences.
The silence is beginning to break.
A new peer-reviewed study, Breaking the Silence: Recognizing Post-Vaccination Syndrome, published in Heliyon and co-authored by IMA President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon and Matthew Halma, provides clear evidence that Post-Acute COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome (PACVS) is a distinct and measurable medical condition, not Long COVID, and not psychological, despite widespread misconceptions.
“There is ample evidence for a post-vaccination syndrome, with symptom profiles remarkably similar to long COVID, albeit with some distinct differences.” — Study authors
For years, patients have been left in limbo, searching for care in a medical community divided over whether their condition is real. This study aims to shift that reality, laying the groundwork for a future where patients can receive the help they need without the judgment they don’t.
Another Step in a Longer Trail of Evidence
Long before the study was published, clear patterns had emerged. Patients shared their experiences in clinics, through surveys, and in public forums, including documentary films such as “Follow the Silenced.” Yet, institutional response remained limited.
Clinicians within the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA, formerly FLCCC) have long noted consistent symptom clusters following COVID-19 vaccination. Millions have accessed IMA’s post-vaccine treatment guide, and Dr. Varon, IMA President and a co-author of the study, estimates that more than half of his current patients meet the clinical description of PACVS.
Our own VITAE survey, along with patient-facing data from the Yale LISTEN study, has consistently pointed to the same conclusion: this is not exceedingly rare, it is not psychological, and mainstream institutions are not adequately addressing it.
“A sizeable population of individuals who received the COVID-19 vaccine report long-term symptoms. While this has been hypothesized to be psychological in nature, the [scientific] literature points to a more nuanced picture.” — Study authors
With this study, what was once patient-reported and clinician-witnessed is now published, peer-reviewed, and on the record.
Without Recognition, Patients Remain Unsupported
While many IMA-affiliated providers are experienced in recognizing and treating PACVS, much of the broader medical community has yet to catch up. This gap in recognition carries real consequences for patients.
Without formal recognition, PACVS patients often can’t access insurance coverage, disability benefits, or workers’ compensation. Many receive inadequate advice, such as being told to simply “wait it out,” while others bounce between specialists without clear explanations or effective treatment options.
“Patients with post-vaccination syndrome suffer from a lack of recognition, which prevents them from receiving adequate treatment and support.” — Study authors
As a result, many patients see their health steadily decline, eventually affecting their ability to work and earn a living. To make matters worse, those harmed by COVID shots have few financial recovery options. The COVID-specific Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) has compensated only a small fraction of submitted claims as of mid-2025, leaving most affected patients without vital financial support.
Key Findings From the Study
The new research compares post-vaccination symptoms to Long COVID, identifying both overlapping and unique features. It emphasizes the need for better diagnostic tools, recognition of PACVS as a distinct clinical entity, and real funding for treatment research.
One primary target: the spike protein.
“The spike protein has been shown to dysregulate several physiological systems, including mitochondrial function, clotting, endothelial function, immune signaling, and blood–brain barrier permeability.” — Study authors
Proposed mechanisms of spike protein involvement in PACVS, including mitochondrial damage, inflammation, and immune dysregulation.
The study’s authors recommend further biomarker validation and the conduct of structured clinical trials. It also outlines susceptibility factors—including potential roles for genetic variation, vaccine lot differences, and injection technique (aspiration vs. no aspiration).
“Given the severity and complexity of PACVS symptoms, more clinical research is warranted, including biomarker validation and treatment trials.” — Study authors
This paper lays the foundation. Now the medical community must follow suit.
What is PACVS?
The condition has gone by many names: vaccine injury, long vax, post-vaccine syndrome. In the literature, it’s now defined as Post-Acute COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome (PACVS). So, what is it?
PACVS refers to the chronic and often disabling constellation of symptoms that follow one or more COVID vaccine doses. Symptoms include:
Exhaustion
Debility
Brain fog and cognitive impairment
Paresthesia (tingling/prickling)
Orthostatic intolerance
Muscle and joint pain
Sleep disturbances
Dizziness and neuropsychiatric effects
These symptoms overlap with conditions like ME/CFS, POTS, and small fiber neuropathy, but what sets PACVS apart is when they begin, often within days or weeks after vaccination.
Researchers believe there isn’t just one cause. Instead, several biological processes may be working together to produce these effects:
Spike protein misfolding and aggregation in the brain
Toll-like receptor–mediated inflammation
ACE2 receptor binding and clotting cascades
Mitochondrial dysfunction and immune exhaustion
Disruption of blood–brain barrier integrity
“The presence of spike protein alone is not a definitive biomarker for PACVS—but its biological effects are measurable, systemic, and very real.” — Study authors
The overlap with Long COVID is substantial, but PACVS demands a unique diagnosis—and a unique response.
Moving from Recognition to Action
This study represents another critical step toward wider medical recognition of PACVS. Similar to Lyme disease and other historically dismissed illnesses, gaining widespread recognition for PACVS requires persistent research, advocacy, and education—efforts that IMA is committed to pursuing.
We continue developing practical patient guides, detailed treatment protocols, and a provider database designed to help patients find knowledgeable care. Through advocacy campaigns like “Smart Moms Ask,” we raise awareness and aim to prevent further harm. Our ongoing research will be shared through external medical journals as well as our independent medical journal, building on the progress made here.
This publication is one milestone among many. Our commitment remains focused on bringing clarity, care, and ongoing support to those affected by PACVS.
With each study, the case grows clearer: PACVS is real, measurable, and treatable if the medical system chooses to acknowledge it.
Thank you to all the brave doctors & scientists and all the people of the world with curiosity, integrity, and strength of character who have risked so much to get this info out into the world.
The mRNA shots were/are always going to be an immunological catastrophe for humanity.
The mechanism of action (using mRNA instructions to turn one’s own cells into foreign non-self “spike protein factories”) is the primary mechanism of harm.
The primary danger of the COVID-19 mRNA injections has always been one’s own immune system’s attack response by the mighty CD8+ Cytotoxic T Lymphocyte cells (AKA Killer T-cells):
The COVID-19 mRNA injections must be recalled from the market and mRNA-based products must be banned because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
These modified mRNA-LNP COVID-19 injections, that trigger one's own immune system to attack & kill one's own formerly healthy cells (that have been instructed to produce/express foreign, non-self proteins), no matter where those cells are in the body, never should have been made available to the public in the first place.
When the (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA transfects one's cells, and gives instructions for the ribosomes to make & express foreign non-self proteins (such as the toxic SARS-CoV-2 spike protein), one's immune system sends the CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) to kill those formerly healthy cells that are now making & expressing non-self proteins.
It is the mission of these CD8+ CTLs to seek out and destroy any such transfected cell that is making foreign non-self proteins. That’s what they do…
Due to the biodistribution properties of the lipid nanoparticles, the encased modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain and placental barriers...The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.
Expressing any foreign protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing. The reason is, our bodies are protected by being able to distinguish ourselves from things that shouldn't be there. Anything non-self will trigger immune destruction of the cells & tissues involved.
Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations. Others express less in less vulnerable areas.
The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if the expression is in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage, stillbirth, or birth defects; if in the endothelial cells that line your blood vessels, possible vascular &/or microvascular injuries like clots/microclots or the long white fibrous clots, leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…
If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 & increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, dysregulation of toll-like receptors and reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers)…
And more…
There's no limit to the horrible consequences of injecting into your body something that triggers your own immune system to attack & kill your own formerly healthy cells & tissues.
The public “health” agencies, the COVID “authorities”, & the “mainstream” media fraudulently marketed these experimental mRNA gene “therapy” products as “safe & effective vaccines”. Trusting people thought that they were being presented with the choice (or the mandate) as to whether or not to take a “safe & effective vaccine”…But that was/is a deceptively false “choice”…
The COVID-19 mRNA injections are NOT safe, they are NOT effective, and they are NOT vaccines.
These modified mRNA-LNP gene “therapy” injections never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the fraudulent mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act).
NO ONE should have ever had the “choice” of taking these gene “therapy” injections because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells and instructs those cells to produce foreign non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues (the role of the Killer T-cells is to monitor ALL the cells of the body, ready to destroy/kill any that express foreign, non-self proteins). This makes EVERY mRNA-based injected product harmful by design.
No one who took these modified mRNA-LNP COVID injections made an informed decision. Most people had no clue about what they allowed to be injected into their bodies...
Also most people still do not understand that the devastating harms inflicted upon people over the last few years was intentional:
Everyone who managed to figure out that they have chronic Lyme (and other TBDs) saw this coming. It is exactly the playbook that Fauci et all followed regarding chronic Lyme for 4 decades. Perfected on us, inflicted on long covid/long vax patients. Please keep fighting, it is essential. the gaslighting is horrifying- I would rather have been wrong in my prediction.