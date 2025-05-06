Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

User's avatar
Carol M.'s avatar
Carol M.
3h

I love that stuff! Had it on hand during the plague (by mail) from FLCCC

thank God! Some friends were not so lucky, we really believe the mail was checked some how and some did not get their orders. Not yet available in Pa but we pray it will happen. At least now my family doc has a reliable pharmacy in state that she can use. Hopefully the price will come down. My doc was kicked out of a practice she had been in for 25 years, because she refused to make all her patients take the shots. She is doing great on her own now. So there Big Med😜

1 reply
dude 01's avatar
dude 01
3h

Fauci and Gates need to be punished for the lives that they did not save, when they know that ivermectin would’ve done the trick.

