New Study Proves COVID Injections Not “One Size Fits All”
Freshly published peer-reviewed study shows COVID vaccine injury risk isn’t equal. Some people are far more vulnerable to spike protein harm than others.
During the height of the COVID crisis, the vaccines were rolled out under a sweeping promise: they were “safe and effective” for everyone. Whether a petite adolescent or a large adult, everyone over the age of 12 received the same dose. But emerging new research suggests that approach may have made a risky injection even riskier for thousands of people.
A new peer-reviewed study published in Advances in Virology explores why some individuals are more vulnerable to harm from the vaccine-induced spike protein than others. The study makes clear: susceptibility to spike protein injury isn’t the same for everyone. That finding has major implications for treating post-vaccine illness, and also redefines what vaccine safety truly means.
“This new publication outlines the susceptibility factors going into post-acute COVID-19 vaccination syndrome, including genetic factors, and of course batch-related toxicity.” —Study Authors
It shows just how little thought was given to the simple fact that people’s bodies handle things differently. The idea of dosage is well understood—don’t take all the pills, just the right dose. Why would this be any different for injections? Let’s take a closer look at the study, co-authored by members of the IMA research team alongside leading physicians and scientists from across disciplines.
Mapping the Mechanisms of Harm
Published June 25, 2025, the study is titled “The Possible Mechanistic Basis of Individual Susceptibility to Spike Protein Injury” and is co-authored by Matthew Halma, Paola Vottero, Dr. James Thorp, Dr. Tina Peers, Dr. Jack Tuszynski, and Dr. Paul Marik. It provides a foundation for understanding why the spike protein affects people in vastly different ways.
The paper identifies four key factors that help explain individual vulnerability to vaccine-induced spike protein injury:
The Vaccine Itself (dose, LNP formulation, contaminants)
The Host (genetic factors, metabolic health)
Administration (technique, aspiration)
Pharmacogenomics (how your body metabolizes and reacts to the spike protein)
Each of these categories carries variation that can significantly alter how the body responds to exposure. One person might tolerate spike protein with little effect. Another, exposed to the same amount, could suffer debilitating symptoms.
“This study provides progress for the understanding of PACVS’s molecular mechanisms, and, depending on the symptom presentation, there may be different therapeutic approaches.” —Study Authors
Taken together, these variables paint a clear picture: imagine a patient who receives a high spike dose, has underlying metabolic issues, is injected without proper aspiration, and also happens to metabolize the spike protein slowly. The result? A much higher risk of injury.
Not All Bodies (or Batches) are Alike
The study goes deeper, naming specific susceptibility markers like ACE2, p53, BRCA1, and CD147. It also points to procedural issues: dose inconsistencies, lack of aspiration during injection, and lipid nanoparticle variability. One especially concerning factor is batch-related toxicity. Though under-reported, this has become a key area of concern for independent researchers around the globe.
These details matter because they dismantle the idea that the same intervention can work safely and uniformly for everyone. From top to bottom, the rollout of COVID vaccines operated on a one-size-fits-all model. This paper makes clear: the science never supported that premise.
From Data Suppression to Data-Driven Care
Why does this study matter now? Because millions were coerced into receiving an injection under pressure, and many were ridiculed or punished for asking rational questions.
Today, much of that caution has been vindicated. Multiple European countries have removed COVID shots from their recommendations for children and pregnant women. The U.S. HHS has recently done the same. And at IMA, our Smart Moms Ask resource center continues to provide evidence-based resources for families navigating this landscape.
This study helps explain what many have witnessed firsthand: wildly different outcomes from the same shot. In doing so, it opens the door for smarter, safer, more individualized care.
This isn’t a one-off publication. It is part of a growing research program led by the Independent Medical Alliance to better understand post-acute COVID-19 vaccination syndrome (PACVS).
“With this work, we wish to fire the opening shot in a research program directed at understanding the biological pathways by which PACVS manifests. This helps us to understand pathological (and therapeutic) mechanisms for PACVS. This will aid in treatment, and—we hope, provide hope for those with PACVS.” —Study Authors
IMA is uniquely positioned to lead in this space. We support patients through clinical protocols, provider education, public advocacy, and scientific publishing. Recently, we released another peer-reviewed study co-authored by Matthew Halma and Dr. Joseph Varon defining PACVS as a distinct medical condition. This effort builds on that foundation.
We also launched the Journal of Independent Medicine this year to provide a home for credible, uncensored, patient-centered research.
The Path Forward
This study offers a starting point for precision-guided care. It highlights the potential of biomarkers to help distinguish vaccine injury from viral infection. That kind of diagnostic clarity can enable targeted treatments, better protection for high-risk individuals, and informed decision-making for future vaccine policies.
It also affirms what has long been denied: that some people are more vulnerable, and that the system has failed to protect them.
In advancing the science, we also hope to offer something more—real hope for those living with PACVS, and a healthcare system that learns from its mistakes.
Thank you to all the brave doctors & scientists and all the people of the world with curiosity, integrity, and strength of character who have risked so much to get this info out into the world.
The mRNA shots were/are always going to be an immunological catastrophe for humanity.
The mechanism of action (using mRNA instructions to turn one’s own cells into foreign non-self “spike protein factories”) is the primary mechanism of harm.
The primary danger of the COVID-19 mRNA injections has always been one’s own immune system’s attack response by the mighty CD8+ Cytotoxic T Lymphocyte cells (AKA Killer T-cells):
The COVID-19 mRNA injections must be recalled from the market and mRNA-based products must be banned because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
These modified mRNA-LNP COVID-19 injections, that trigger one's own immune system to attack & kill one's own formerly healthy cells (that have been instructed to produce/express foreign, non-self proteins), no matter where those cells are in the body, never should have been made available to the public in the first place.
When the (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA transfects one's cells, and gives instructions for the ribosomes to make & express foreign non-self proteins (such as the toxic SARS-CoV-2 spike protein), one's immune system sends the CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) to kill those formerly healthy cells that are now making & expressing non-self proteins.
It is the mission of these CD8+ CTLs to seek out and destroy any such transfected cell that is making foreign non-self proteins. That’s what they do…
Due to the biodistribution properties of the lipid nanoparticles, the encased modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain and placental barriers...The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.
Expressing any foreign protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing. The reason is, our bodies are protected by being able to distinguish ourselves from things that shouldn't be there. Anything non-self will trigger immune destruction of the cells & tissues involved.
Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations. Others express less in less vulnerable areas.
The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if the expression is in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage, stillbirth, or birth defects; if in the endothelial cells that line your blood vessels, possible vascular &/or microvascular injuries like clots/microclots or the long white fibrous clots, leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…
If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 & increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, dysregulation of toll-like receptors and reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers)…
And more…
There's no limit to the horrible consequences of injecting into your body something that triggers your own immune system to attack & kill your own formerly healthy cells & tissues.
The public “health” agencies, the COVID “authorities”, & the “mainstream” media fraudulently marketed these experimental mRNA gene “therapy” products as “safe & effective vaccines”. Trusting people thought that they were being presented with the choice (or the mandate) as to whether or not to take a “safe & effective vaccine”…But that was/is a deceptively false “choice”…
The COVID-19 mRNA injections are NOT safe, they are NOT effective, and they are NOT vaccines.
These modified mRNA-LNP gene “therapy” injections never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the fraudulent mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act).
NO ONE should have ever had the “choice” of taking these gene “therapy” injections because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells and instructs those cells to produce foreign non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues (the role of the Killer T-cells is to monitor ALL the cells of the body, ready to destroy/kill any that express foreign, non-self proteins). This makes EVERY mRNA-based injected product harmful by design.
No one who took these modified mRNA-LNP COVID injections made an informed decision. Most people had no clue about what they allowed to be injected into their bodies...
Also most people still do not understand that the devastating harms inflicted upon people over the last few years was intentional:
https://rumble.com/v6qcb0y-dr.-david-martin-mar-06-2025-edmonton-alberta-replay.html
