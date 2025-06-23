‘Cancer Rates are Spiking’

IMA Senior Fellow Mary Talley Bowden raises serious concern over the rapid rise in cancer rates for specific cancers and certain age groups.

Up and to the Right — U.S. Excess Cancer Deaths

The Ethical Skeptic offers the (unfortunate) bullish chart of the rise of Excess Cancer Deaths in the United States from 2016-2025.

“This is the actual NCHS death count by week - and the true excess mortality which they are attempting to hide from you.” - The Ethical Skeptic

The Metabolic Nutritionist references IMA Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Paul Marik’s, ‘Cancer Care’ monograph in an article on Berberine.

Dr. Marik recently updated the complementary guide Approach to the Use of Repurposed Drugs for Patients with Cancer.

Newly Appointed ACIP Member Dr. Robert Malone Discusses the Need for Transparency in Medicine

"The only way that we can break this paternalistic structure that exists right now of, 'The CDC knows best, your doc knows best, the hospital knows best, Medicare/Medicaid knows best, just shut up and take your medicine,' the only way we can break that is through medical transparency." - Dr. Robert Malone, IMA Senior Advisor

‘Back Around

Martin Kulldorff, the epidemiologist who co-authored the Great Barrington Declaration with IMA 2025 conference Keynote speaker Jeffrey Tucker of the Brownstone Institute and was fired from Harvard University for rejecting the mandatory COVID-19 mRNA shots, was just named to the CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP).

Kulldorff lost his appointment at a Harvard-affiliated hospital in the early days of the COVID era, and in March of 2024 was officially terminated as a med school faculty member. Since the COVID lockdowns began five years ago, Kulldorff argued that tactics such as social distancing, masking children, vaccines after infections, and other extreme measures were not the best course of action to fight the virus.

The Ancient Pyramid of Carbs & Grains

IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Yusuf (JP) Saleeby, Dr. Kristina Carman, and Dr. Michael Turner unpack the problems with the Food Pyramid (and its modern cousin, MyPlate). They explore the history of flawed nutritional advice, the industry influence behind government food policy, and how these guidelines have contributed to today’s chronic disease epidemic.

How Fragile is the U.S. ‘Food Supply Chain’?

Market shelves empty at tens of thousands of stores

The DarkHorse podcast discusses the recent cyber attack on North America's largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of natural foods (UNFI).

Watch IMA Weekly Webinar - The Attack on Our Food Supply

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Yasufumi Murakami’s COVID-19 Research Back in Spotlight

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Yasufumi Murakami’s co-authored study comparing health outcomes of COVID-19 Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated in Japan went viral this week.

Taking Stock

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kristina Carman created this practical resource for smart stocking, thoughtful organizing, and efficient meal planning.

