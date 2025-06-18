LIVE TONIGHT: Can You Trust the Food Pyramid?
IMA Senior Fellows examine how misguided nutritional policies have contributed to America’s chronic disease crisis—and what a better path forward looks like.
The government told you what to eat. Turns out, they may have been wrong about nearly everything.
Join us for a webinar where our experts rethink the food pyramid and dietary guidelines so you can make informed choices rooted in science—not industry influence.
It’s no secret that government institutions have been dishing out flawed advice in recent years—and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs) are no exception. From outdated food pyramids to industry-influenced recommendations, the DGAs have long shaped national eating habits, with consequences we’re all still paying for.
Tonight, IMA Senior Fellow Dr. JP Saleeby hosts a conversation with two more of our Senior Fellows, Dr. Kristina Carman and Dr. Michael Turner, to unpack what's wrong with the DGA's. Together, they’ll examine how misguided nutritional policies have contributed to America’s chronic disease crisis—and what a better path forward looks like.
🔍 We’ll explore:
The history of the Food Pyramid—and why it failed
How industry interests shape dietary guidelines
The truth about saturated fats, vegetable oils, and sugar
Why low-fat advice backfired
What an evidence-based, health-first model could look like
How to make smarter nutrition choices—no matter what the USDA says
If you're looking to take control of your health, start with your plate! Join us for a webinar designed for practitioners, patients, and anyone ready to eat smarter and live better.
