Lyme disease is notoriously difficult to treat—but it’s even more complex than most realize. That’s because Lyme doesn’t always travel alone. Tick-borne co-infections like Bartonella and Babesia can mimic or mask Lyme symptoms, requiring different treatments to resolve. This reality turns Lyme care into a winding, uncertain road for both patients and providers.

Fortunately, we’ve brought together some of the world’s top experts in Lyme and chronic disease to help demystify this debilitating condition. IMA Senior Fellow Dr. JP Saleeby hosts a practical, science-grounded discussion with Lyme specialist Dr. Tom Moorcroft and integrative nurse practitioner Chris Jackman.

This is the third in a series of webinars dedicated to Lyme disease and all the challenges it brings for patients and providers alike. Join us as we explore:

Why Lyme often persists despite treatment

The role of Bartonella, Babesia, and other stealth infections

Real-world treatment strategies and patient case insights

Why personalized protocols matter in chronic illness care

What patients need to know when navigating testing and recovery

📅 When: Wednesday @ 7 PM ET

📍 Where: Live on X.com or Rumble or Zoom

🔁 Replay: Available immediately on X.com or on our website the next day!

This will be a must-watch for practitioners, patients, and anyone seeking clarity on this complex condition. Join us, won't you?

🎥 Catch up on Lyme Webinars, Parts 1 and 2:

• Diagnosing Lyme Disease

• The Hidden Battle with Lyme Co-Infections