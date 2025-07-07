An Independence Day Message from Dr. Joseph Varon

This Fourth of July, we remain hopeful and committed to rebuilding a healthcare system grounded in honesty, integrity, and science. Together, with courage and conviction, we can restore trust, protect patients, and redefine what it means to care.— Dr. Joseph Varon, President and Chief Medical Officer, Independent Medical Alliance

‘I Wish Someone had Signed this Before COVID‘ — LA Gov. Jeff Landry Touts New IVM-OTC Law

Over-the-Counter and For The People — Here’s to the Pelican State and another hard-fought health-freedom win.

Governor Jeff Landry signed the new Louisiana law authorizing over-the-counter (OTC) sale of ivermectin—known as the Ivermectin Access Law, which primarily:

Allows pharmacists to dispense ivermectin for human use over the counter, without a prescription from any healthcare professional .

Defines ivermectin as a Food and Drug Administration-approved antiparasitic drug used to treat certain tropical diseases, infections caused by some parasitic worms, head lice, and skin conditions like rosacea.

Specifies that "over-the-counter medication" means any medication that may be legally sold and purchased without a prescription.

Clarifies that a "healthcare professional" is anyone licensed under Louisiana law to provide healthcare services.

In April 2024 the IMA Weekly Webinar interviewed state representatives from Louisiana who were working on health freedom legislation — States Challenge World Health Organization Jurisdiction.

Hospital COVID Protocols: The Grace Schara Case Independent Medical Alliance · Jul 6 When Grace Schara died in a Wisconsin hospital during the COVID pandemic, her family began asking difficult questions about consent, protocol, and patient rights. This week, IMA Co-Founders Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Joseph Varon are joined by Grace’s father, Scott Schara, and his attorney, Warner Mendenhall of Freedom Counsel, to revisit the case and discu… Read full story

‘The Plot to Get RFK’

On the eve before the US Senate reconvenes, a detailed secret trade-association memo plotting the removal of US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has leaked. It reads like a coup attempt against regulatory reform—and they are spending millions to make sure Kennedy is out of office by September. — James Lyons-Weiler, The Brownstone Institute, ‘The Plot to Get RFK’

A Blessing and a Curse — Diagnosis-by-AI is Almost Here

Ready or not… artificial intelligence’s inevitable take-over transformation of the healthcare industry and medical professions could be the best of times, and/or the worst of times, especially in the ICU.

Early (or earlier) diagnoses should likely improve individual and aggregate health outcomes, but only if AI recognition and recommendation can be trusted in split-second, literal life or death situations — the same as non-digital doctors, nurses, and care providers, who, ironically, are not without HUMAN errors, faults, and shortcomings AI is designed to improve. If Doctor AI actually lives up to the hype, then this helpful digital tool should quickly become a formidable mano-a-mano opponent of healthcare professionals, rookies and veterans alike. AI speed and accuracy could improve health outcomes, professional productivity, and industry profitability via new, efficient processes and systems — or AI’s glitchy hallucinations could become a generational gift to personal injury attorneys.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

‘Nothing was Ready’: Inside Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program

A $50-million program the federal government created to help Canadians seriously injured by COVID-19 vaccines is in disarray, current and former staffers say.

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Clayton Baker Joins Two Docs Podcast

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Clayton Baker joined IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Renata Moon and Dr. James Thorpe on the Two Docs podcast.

Nutritional Synergy

Learn how to make your supplements work better with our Nutrient Synergy Guide, developed by IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kristina Carman. Discover essential pairings, timing tips, and common mistakes.

