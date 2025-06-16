Beginning to See the Light

Red Light Therapy (RLT) is lighting up the wellness world—but what’s real and what’s just hype?

Independent Medical Alliance Senior Fellows Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Kristina Carman, and Dr. Brooke Miller look at how red light therapy is being used to treat inflammation, arthritis, macular degeneration, and some cancers. The doctors take a closer look at what rigorous science supports, and what remains speculation.

Guided by (Red) Light

Looking for a trustworthy red light therapy guide?

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kristina Carman has created this beginner-friendly guide to help you understand what red light therapy is, how it might benefit your body, and what to consider before adding it to your health routine.

What’s Red, Blue, and Photodynamic?

Highlighting the combination of two of the most buzzy alternative treatments of present — Methylene Blue and Red Light Therapy — The Metabolic Nutritionist gives us the color-coded combo of Photodynamic Therapy, and how it is being used to treat certain cancers.

Staying Sane

IMA President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Joseph Varon’s sit-down, wide-ranging interview with Rebecca Sugar of The New York Sun’s The Sanity Interview.

IMA Applauds Sec. Kennedy’s Overhaul of ACIP, Calls for Complete Overhaul

The Independent Medical Alliance has long advocated for integrity in medicine, bringing together open-minded physicians, researchers, and scientists committed to putting patient safety and medical truth ahead of politics or profit. Today’s overhaul signals that HHS is embracing the same standard.

Sec. Kennedy Sacks Entire ACIP Committee; Taps Dr. Robert Malone as Advisor

“The IMA is thrilled to see Dr. Robert Malone appointed to the ACIP… His deep knowledge and commitment to scientific integrity align with our mission to advance patient-centered care and rebuild confidence in public health.” - Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA President and Chief Medical Officer

Weekly Rounds with the IMA Senior Fellows

Complex, but Not Complicated , Dr. Saleeby Explains Vitamin B

In Lecture 38 of Whole Body Health, IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Yusuf (JP) Saleeby, discusses B-complex vitamins–B1 through B6—what they are, health benefits, sources, and signs of deficiency.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Speaks to the Most-Streamed Podcast in the (Spotify) World

IMA Senior Fellow, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden visited The Joe Rogan Experience — the most-streamed podcast on Spotify since 2020 — and continued the fight for COVID truth and accountability You can read more from Dr. Bowden at the Day 8 Substack and @ X.

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Jessica Rose Explains ‘Stiff Heart Syndrome’

‘Long Past Time to End the EUA’

It’s long past time to deal with the core problem that persists from the Covid era: the remaining EUA and the PREP Act. These must be revoked if we are to finally put an end to our long nightmare. — IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Clayton Baker

Questions? IMA’s ‘ Smart Moms Ask’ Resource Center is Here to Help

A trusted hub for parents, caregivers, and concerned citizens seeking answers about mRNA vaccines. Find expert insights, practical tools, and real questions from real people — all to support informed consent and protect your family’s health.

Want answers about mRNA vaccines? Our Q&A guide is clear, research-backed, and easy to share with anyone still in the dark about mRNA risks.

