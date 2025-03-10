Out with the Old, In with the New: HHR March 9, 2025
Dr. Francis Collins 'abruptly retires' and Drs. Bhattacharya and Makary make their cases to run the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration.
Don’t Let the Door Hit ‘Ya (on the way out)
Pink Pantsuits, Ping-Pong Paddles, and — this!
Freed from his day job as Director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins continued a rolling series of beyond-embarrassing performance art demonstrations unfurled this past week in the nation’s Capitol. It’s been
said sung, ‘It Takes A Worried Man to Sing A Worried Song’, and, without a pre-pardon in his hip pocket, Dr. Collins appears worried to the point of a dissociative public breakdown.
In with the New…
Humble and Gracious — NIH and FDA Nominees run the Senate gauntlet
At the confirmation hearings for FDA nominee Dr. Marty Makary, Senator Dr. Rand Paul (R-KY) pokes holes in the concept of ‘settled science’ and waxes nostalgic about crotchety medical school professors.
Dr. J Dunks on the Medical Censors
Don’t call it a comeback — yet. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya returns to D.C. and answers questions from the Senate Finance Committee in bid to become the next Director of the National Institutes of Health.
FL Gov. DeSantis Calls on Legislature to Permanently Ban mRNA Shot Mandates
‘This is long overdue. These are not vaccines, but rather unproven gene therapies with a long and dangerous list of side effects.’ — Dr. Kat Lindley
Cody’s Law Advances in Florida
Treating Measles and Understanding Risks
IMA Doctors Analyze Post-Vaccination Syndrome
A new study from Yale University has uncovered spike protein from COVID-19 vaccines can persist in the body for more than two years—much longer than previously measured. IMA President & Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon leads an expert panel featuring IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Kirk Milhoan, along with researcher Dr. Lynn Fynn to break down the study, its implications, and what it means for those suffering from PVS.
Cancer Stem Cells are Key to ‘Puzzle’
One of the most critical but overlooked aspects of cancer is Cancer Stem Cells (CSCs)—a subset of tumor cells that are responsible for relapse and metastasis. IMA Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik joined CHD.TV host Polly Tommey to discuss this crucial concept and why targeting CSCs is the missing piece in the puzzle.
The Original Wonder Drug (works wonders on Cancer?)
‘Scientists crack how aspirin might stop cancers from spreading’
The BBC looks at how Aspirin, the Original Wonder Drug, could be more relevant than ever in modern medicine, specifically in stopping metastasis.
Back in the day… if stranded in the jungle, doctors said they would choose Aspirin, the versatile pain reliever and fever reducer derived from Williow Bark, over Tylenol by a margin of more than 3-1.
Prebiotics, Probiotics, and Postbiotics: The Gut Health Triad You Need to Know
Brand new from IMA Contributor, Dr. Kristina Carman.
Boost your gut health with the powerful combination of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. Explore their key benefits, the best food sources, and essential probiotic strains for enhanced digestion, immunity, and overall wellness.
I'm hoping to access your referral network. I live Oregon and am looking for a physician who shares the values and beliefs of your organization. Where can I get such information for DPC physician with an integrative approach. Thank you.
Re Collins..... What's the man doing still walking around. He should be in handcuffs. Is this another farce like the so-called Epstein client expose` by the 'new' FBI and DOJ which so far has been a huge nothingburger. So the Epstein criminals and the covid criminals are all jointly thumbing their noses at the new administration....? And we all thought heads were gonna roll......