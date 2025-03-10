Don’t Let the Door Hit ‘Ya (on the way out)

Freed from his day job as Director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins continued a rolling series of beyond-embarrassing performance art demonstrations unfurled this past week in the nation’s Capitol. It’s been said sung, ‘It Takes A Worried Man to Sing A Worried Song’, and, without a pre-pardon in his hip pocket, Dr. Collins appears worried to the point of a dissociative public breakdown.

In with the New…

Humble and Gracious — NIH and FDA Nominees run the Senate gauntlet

At the confirmation hearings for FDA nominee Dr. Marty Makary, Senator Dr. Rand Paul (R-KY) pokes holes in the concept of ‘settled science’ and waxes nostalgic about crotchety medical school professors.

Dr. J Dunks on the Medical Censors

Don’t call it a comeback — yet. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya returns to D.C. and answers questions from the Senate Finance Committee in bid to become the next Director of the National Institutes of Health.

FL Gov. DeSantis Calls on Legislature to Permanently Ban mRNA Shot Mandates

‘This is long overdue. These are not vaccines, but rather unproven gene therapies with a long and dangerous list of side effects.’ — Dr. Kat Lindley

Cody’s Law Advances in Florida

Treating Measles and Understanding Risks

IMA Doctors Analyze Post-Vaccination Syndrome

A new study from Yale University has uncovered spike protein from COVID-19 vaccines can persist in the body for more than two years—much longer than previously measured. IMA President & Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon leads an expert panel featuring IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Kirk Milhoan, along with researcher Dr. Lynn Fynn to break down the study, its implications, and what it means for those suffering from PVS.

Cancer Stem Cells are Key to ‘Puzzle’

One of the most critical but overlooked aspects of cancer is Cancer Stem Cells (CSCs)—a subset of tumor cells that are responsible for relapse and metastasis. IMA Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik joined CHD.TV host Polly Tommey to discuss this crucial concept and why targeting CSCs is the missing piece in the puzzle.

The Original Wonder Drug (works wonders on Cancer?)

‘Scientists crack how aspirin might stop cancers from spreading’

The BBC looks at how Aspirin, the Original Wonder Drug, could be more relevant than ever in modern medicine, specifically in stopping metastasis.

Back in the day… if stranded in the jungle, doctors said they would choose Aspirin, the versatile pain reliever and fever reducer derived from Williow Bark, over Tylenol by a margin of more than 3-1.

Sponsor A Speaker at the 2025 IMA Conference

Prebiotics, Probiotics, and Postbiotics: The Gut Health Triad You Need to Know

Brand new from IMA Contributor, Dr. Kristina Carman .

Boost your gut health with the powerful combination of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. Explore their key benefits, the best food sources, and essential probiotic strains for enhanced digestion, immunity, and overall wellness.

