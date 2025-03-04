Dr. Paul Marik’s groundbreaking monograph, Cancer Care: Repurposed Drugs and Metabolic Interventions in Treating Cancer, challenges the conventional approach to cancer treatment by advocating for a metabolic and repurposed drug strategy. As the title suggests, alternative therapies play a key role, but effective cancer treatment requires understanding the fundamental biology of the disease. One of the most critical but overlooked aspects of cancer is Cancer Stem Cells (CSCs)—a subset of tumor cells that are responsible for relapse and metastasis.

Unlike regular cancer cells, CSCs are a small but powerful subset within a tumor that can self-renew, resist treatment, and give rise to new tumors. They act as the “roots” of cancer, making them far more dangerous than the rapidly dividing cells that chemotherapy and radiation target. If these CSCs are not eliminated, cancer will almost always return—even after aggressive treatment. This is why many patients experience relapse, sometimes with even more aggressive disease.

Recently, Dr. Marik joined CHD.TV host Polly Tommey to discuss this crucial concept and why targeting CSCs is the missing piece in the cancer care puzzle. (Thanks to our friends at CHD you can watch the full discussion; Dr. Marik appears at the 32:30 point: CHD.TV Cancer Care Update).

Download Dr. Marik’s presentation slides and the entire Cancer Care monograph here 👉 Cancer Care

The Cancer Epidemic: Why We’re Not Winning

“We’re currently facing a cancer epidemic. Despite billions spent and new technology, cancer rates continue to rise—up 17% in the last decade, with deaths increasing by 5%.” – Dr. Paul Marik

Despite decades of research and more than $200 billion spent annually, cancer rates continue to rise:

17% increase in cancer cases over the past 10 years.

5% increase in cancer deaths despite “advancements in treatment”.

66% of patients suffer severe financial hardship due to cancer treatment costs.

As Dr. Marik points out, perhaps most tellingly, studies in JAMA Oncology and Future Oncology have found that many new FDA-approved cancer drugs improve survival by an average of just a few months—often as little as 3.4 months. If modern oncology is truly advancing, why aren’t we seeing meaningful progress?

One major reason is that current cancer treatments don’t target the true driver of the disease: Cancer Stem Cells.

The Fundamental Flaw in Mainstream Cancer Therapy

The prevailing model of cancer treatment is based on the Somatic Mutation Theory, which assumes cancer is caused by random genetic mutations leading to uncontrolled cell growth. This theory is the foundation for chemotherapy, radiation, and targeted therapies, which focus on killing rapidly dividing cells.

However, this model is deeply flawed. Cancer is not just a genetic disease—it is also a metabolic one. Research has shown:

Not all cancer cells have gene mutations.

Cancer driver mutations are often found in normal, healthy cells.

Some carcinogens don’t cause gene mutations at all.

Instead, cancer thrives due to metabolic dysfunction, relying on fermentation (Warburg Effect) rather than normal mitochondrial function. This is why traditional therapies fail—they attack fast-dividing cancer cells but ignore the real problem: CSCs.

Cancer Stem Cells: The Root of the Problem?

“Cancer Stem Cells are the roots of the tumor. Chemotherapy and radiation may cut down the branches, but if you don’t eliminate the roots, the cancer will grow back—often stronger than before.” – Dr. Paul Marik

CSCs are a small but powerful subpopulation of tumor cells that resist chemotherapy and radiation. They:

Self-renew indefinitely , making them nearly impossible to kill with standard treatments.

Drive tumor relapse and metastasis , even when the primary tumor has been destroyed.

Are highly resistant to chemotherapy and radiation, allowing cancer to return stronger than before.

The Tree Analogy explains this simply:

Chemotherapy and radiation cut off the leaves and branches (fast-dividing tumor cells).

But the roots (CSCs) remain untouched, allowing the cancer to regrow—often more aggressively.

If we don’t target CSCs, cancer treatment is like cutting weeds without pulling out the roots. Relapse is inevitable.

A New Treatment Approach: Targeting CSCs with Repurposed Drugs

“Cancer is big business. Drug development today focuses on producing expensive new agents, but these treatments often fail to provide meaningful benefits to patients. Meanwhile, some of the most effective therapies already exist—they’re just ignored because they aren’t profitable.” – Dr. Paul Marik

Conventional therapies fail to address CSCs, but recent research has identified natural compounds and repurposed drugs that effectively disrupt CSC survival pathways (Wnt, Notch, Hedgehog, NF-kB).

Dr. Marik and his team used AI analysis to determine the most effective and safest drugs for targeting CSCs:

Ivermectin – Inhibits Wnt, Notch, and Hedgehog pathways.

Curcumin – One of the most potent CSC inhibitors, affecting multiple pathways.

Mebendazole – Blocks CSC survival mechanisms.

Metformin – Reduces glucose metabolism, starving CSCs.

Resveratrol – Targets multiple CSC growth pathways.

Doxycycline – Suppresses mitochondrial function in CSCs.

EGCG (Green Tea Extract) – Inhibits CSC-related inflammatory pathways.

Sulforaphane – Detoxifies cancer cells and prevents stem cell activation.

One particularly exciting compound is Modified Citrus Pectin (MCP), which:

Blocks galectin-3, a key driver of metastasis.

Has shown 85% response rates in prostate cancer patients.

aIs safe, natural, and widely available.

Using these alternative therapies—either alone or as adjuncts to conventional treatment—may dramatically improve survival and reduce relapse risk.

Learn more in this free companion guide, Approach to the Use of Repurposed Drugs in Patients with Cancer.

How Patients and Clinicians Can Use This Knowledge

For those unfamiliar with this field, Cancer Care can feel overwhelming—whether you’re a doctor or a patient. To make it more accessible, here’s a concise breakdown of how Dr. Marik envisions this critical information on Cancer Stem Cells—and Cancer Care as a whole—being used.

✅ For Patients

Educate yourself on CSCs and metabolic approaches to treatment.

Seek an integrative clinician who understands repurposed drugs and metabolic therapy .

Consider using low-cost, low-toxicity therapies to enhance standard treatments and prevent relapse.

✅ For Clinicians

Cancer Care provides a highly-referenced guide with over 2,000 studies .

Repurposed drugs can be adjunctive to chemotherapy , improving outcomes while reducing toxicity .

Integrative oncology is growing—more physicians should contribute clinical data to refine these approaches.

Cancer Treatment Must Evolve

“If we don’t rethink how we treat cancer, we will continue to see the same cycle—short-term remission, inevitable relapse, and an industry focused more on generating expensive treatments than delivering real patient benefits.” – Dr. Paul Marik

We cannot keep treating cancer the same way and expecting different results. The true key to long-term cancer survival is targeting Cancer Stem Cells—something mainstream oncology continues to ignore.

Dr. Marik’s Cancer Care lays out the roadmap for this new, science-backed approach—one that integrates metabolic therapies, repurposed drugs, and a whole-body strategy to truly fight cancer at its roots.

🔹 Want to learn more? Cancer Care is available for free download, along with all resources from the Independent Medical Alliance. Our work is 100% donor-supported, ensuring that life-saving research remains accessible to all. If you’re able, please consider donating to help us continue this vital mission