– Dr. Kat Lindley, Independent Medical Alliance

On March 5, 2025, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called on the Florida Legislature to pass legislation that would permanently ban mRNA vaccine mandates from the state. While other states have banned COVID-19 vaccine mandates, this move would make Florida the first in the nation to enact a sweeping ban on mRNA mandates.

“This is the start of the long overdue reckoning over the forced injections of mRNA,” said Dr. Kat Lindley, Director, International Fellowship Program at the Independent Medical Alliance. “These are not vaccines, but rather unproven gene therapies with a long and dangerous list of side effects.”

A recent Yale University study found spike protein from the COVID mRNA shots still lingering in some recipients’ blood nearly two years later and linked to immune shifts, Epstein-Barr flares, fatigue, nerve pain, and brain fog.

“These aren’t trivial; they’re major red flags,” continued Dr. Lindley. “The CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System has tracked more than one million adverse events so far. Doctors throughout the nation are reporting a dramatic increase of cancers from primaries to aggressive reactivations that were considered cured and in uncharacteristically younger patients. Women have experienced increased incidents of miscarriages, preterm labor, and abnormal vaginal bleeding after receiving mRNA. And, there is a rash of strange and never before seen blood clots pulled from the circulatory system of vaccinated patients, both living and deceased.”

“These incidents should be reason enough to end mRNA use until we have answers,” concluded Dr. Lindley.