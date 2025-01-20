Statement from the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), Formerly FLCCC Alliance, on the Pardon of Anthony Fauci

(Washington, DC) – Below is the statement from Lynne Kristensen, spokesperson for the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) formerly the FLCCC Alliance, in response to the pardon of Anthony Fauci.

The entire world is asking why Anthony Fauci needed a pardon if he’s supposedly done nothing wrong? In fact, Fauci led the ivory-tower medical establishment in a shameful COVID response which served as a wake-up call to front-line doctors across the globe. Just remember what happened:

Accomplished doctors were silenced and threatened with loss of their practice and financial ruin if they spoke out against Fauci’s mandates.

Government agencies collaborated with social media companies to silence any opposing views about the vaccine and COVID-19 response.

Millions were coerced, with the threat of loss of job and livelihood, into taking an untested, experimental, and dangerous vaccine which, despite Fauci’s insistence, did not stop people from getting COVID-19.

Families were threatened with the removal of their children if they did not take the vaccine.

Effective alternatives such as ivermectin were blacklisted by Fauci’s team, denying millions of Americans a low-cost, readily available life-saving alternative.

Family members were denied the right to say goodbye to their dying loved ones.

Schools were closed, causing generational harm to children.

The very fabric of public trust in the medical community was shredded by Fauci

But it was never about ‘getting’ Anthony Fauci. Our goal is to ensure this never happens again. We commend Acting HHS Secretary Dorothy Fink for her even-handed approach to examining these events, and we look forward to working with President Trump and Secretary Nominee Kennedy to fully investigate the COVID-19 response. We need to ensure there are safeguards in place to prevent someone like Anthony Fauci from having the raw power and dictatorial mandates to ever again undertake such horrific and shameful actions.

About IMA (Formerly FLCCC Alliance)

The Independent Medical Alliance™ is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization and coalition of physicians, nurses, and healthcare professionals united by a mission to restore trust and transparency in healthcare. The organization’s mission is one driven by Honest Medicine™ that prioritizes patients above profits and emphasizes long-term wellness and disease prevention through empowerment of both physicians and their patients. With a focus on evidence-based medicine, informed consent, and systemic reform, IMA is driving a movement to create a more compassionate and effective healthcare system.

For more information about the Independent Medical Alliance, visit www.IMAhealth.org