How to Reduce the Risk of Developing Cancer

Independent Medical Alliance Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik talked to Jan Jekielek of the Epoch Times about his current collaborative research on prophylactic protocols to to help reduce the risk of developing cancer.

Our basic protocol—we call it root four—are these four drugs. …They’re reasonably cheap, there are no side effects. So I think people over the age of 60, even if you’re healthy, should consider taking these drugs, because it will significantly reduce your risk of developing cancer. — Dr. Paul Marik

To learn more read Approach to Repurposed Drugs for Patients with Cancer.

Autism, Vaccines, and the Search for Truth

Dr. Andy Wakefield has spent decades at the center of one of the most controversial topics in modern medicine: vaccines and their potential link to autism. IMA Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik welcomes Dr. Andrew Wakefield to the IMA Weekly Webinar for a timely conversation about his early research, the backlash that followed, and his transition to award-winning filmmaker of Protocol 7.

Beagle-gate

‘We got rid of all the beagle experiments on the NIH campus.’

Director of the National Institutes for Health, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya announced that the last NIH ‘beagle lab’ has been officially shut down. Racket News provides a extensive 10-year timeline tracking this fight.

Dr. Campbell Cites Myocarditis Study Co-authored by Drs. Milhoan and Rose

Dr. John Campbell reviews the study that showed a 629% increase in myocarditis for young men who received the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Kirk Milhoan and Dr. Jessica Rose co-authored the study that appears in International Journal of Cardiovascular Research & Innovation.

‘Let Food be Thy Medicine’

Oklahoma's SB 806, now law as the ‘Food is Medicine Act,’ authorizes Medicaid to cover a range of nutrition services-including fresh groceries, medically tailored meals, and nutrition counseling-for eligible members.

In September 2024 the IMA Weekly Webinar, Managing Type 2 Diabetes, focused on the ‘food-as-medicine’ approach to counter chronic disease.

What’s Missing From Your Water? A Guide to Electrolytes

Drinking more water but still feeling tired, crampy, or foggy? Learn why electrolytes—not just hydration—are essential for energy, mood, and balance. That’s why IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kristina Carman created this straightforward guide to understanding electrolytes

