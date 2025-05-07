The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) today announces the release of the second edition of the Journal of Independent Medicine, a peer-reviewed, conflict-free publication created to restore scientific integrity and transparency in medical research. This new volume arrives as the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) launches a high-profile investigation into conflicts of interest and editorial bias within top-tier medical journals—highlighting the urgent need for truly independent platforms.

“The timing of this issue could not be more important,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Independent Medicine and President of IMA. “As federal investigators scrutinize the cozy relationships between pharmaceutical sponsors and journal editors, our publication stands as a beacon of impartial, science-driven inquiry. We don’t take money from drug companies and every article undergoes a double-blind peer review process. We don’t silence dissent. We exist to tell the scientific truth—wherever it leads.”

The Journal of Independent Medicine was launched on February 18, 2025, with the goal of publishing high-quality, peer-reviewed research that prioritizes patients over profits and scientific truth over political or corporate agendas. With 43 esteemed editorial board members representing 17 countries, the journal brings together a truly global network of experts committed to advancing medicine through unbiased, rigorous inquiry. Every article is judged solely on scientific merit—free from external influence or institutional bias.

Dr. Varon continued:

“This journal is the antidote to editorial gatekeeping that has suppressed rigorous debate and sidelined research that challenges the status quo. At a time when trust in medical institutions is eroding, our mission is clear: publish research that puts patients before profits.”

Featured Articles in Volume 1, Issue No. 2 Include:

Patents vs. Patients: Prioritizing Equitable Access Over Intellectual Property Rights

A deep exploration of how patent law impedes access to life-saving therapies, especially in low-income countries.

The Ethical Crossroads of ICU Care: Ageism, Resource Scarcity, and the Treatment of Elderly Patients During COVID-19

An ethical critique of age-based triage during the pandemic and the dangers of institutionalized ageism.

The Dangers of ChatGPT in Medical School and Residency: A Concern for the Future of Medicine

A cautionary analysis of overreliance on AI in medical education and its potential to erode clinical judgment.

Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM): A Review, Part 2

A continued comparative analysis of TCM and Western medicine, highlighting integration and evidence-based validation.

Intravenous Infusions: Past and Present

A historical review tracing the evolution of IV therapy from the 17th century to its modern applications.

Low Rates of Hospitalization and Death in 4,376 COVID-19 Patients Treated With Early Ambulatory Medical and Supportive Care

A case series and observational study showing dramatically lower hospitalization and mortality rates through early outpatient treatment.

Metacritique of Influential Studies Purporting COVID-19 Vaccine Successes: Part 1 – Watson et al

A critical analysis of methodological flaws and biases in a high-profile study claiming vaccines saved 14 million lives.

Treatment of a California Sea Lion Bite Using Antibiotics and Chlorine Dioxide Solution During a Remote Expedition

A case report detailing effective wound care using antibiotics and chlorine dioxide in a remote marine setting.

Challenging the PREP Act’s Liability Shield

A critical examination of the PREP Act’s sweeping liability protections, arguing they violate constitutional safeguards, undermine patient rights, and fail to ensure accountability during public health emergencies.

Epidemiological Clues to Etiology of Autism Spectrum Disorder

A letter examining rising autism rates and the potential role of environmental and societal factors.

Complexities Surrounding N-1-Methylpseudouridine (m1Ψ) in COVID-19 Synthetic Gene Therapies

A technical review of how modified mRNA components may affect protein translation and safety outcomes.

Unshrunk: A Story of Psychiatric Treatment Resistance

Review of Laura Delano’s new book and intensely personal narrative that challenges the conventions of modern psychiatric practice.

This issue is now available free of charge at www.JIndepMed.org.

About the Journal of Independent Medicine

The Journal of Independent Medicine, published by the Independent Medical Alliance™ (IMA), is a quarterly peer-reviewed, multi-specialty journal dedicated to advancing unbiased medical research. The IMA is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization and coalition of physicians, scientists, and other healthcare professionals united by a mission to restore trust and transparency in healthcare. The organization’s mission is one driven by Honest Medicine™ that prioritizes patients above profits and emphasizes long-term wellness and disease prevention through the empowerment of both physicians and their patients. With a focus on evidence-based medicine, informed consent, and systemic reform, IMA drives a movement to create a more compassionate and effective healthcare system. For more information about the Journal of Independent Medicine, visit www.JIndepMed.org. For more information about the Independent Medical Alliance, visit www.IMAhealth.org