“When the speed of rushing water reaches the point where it can move boulders, this is the force of momentum” —Sun Tzu

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Mary Talley Bowden files this update on the rapidly expanding efforts across U.S. statehouses to pass legislation promoting medical freedom initiatives and protecting doctor-patient rights. From fighting to make repurposed drugs readily available OTC (over-the-counter) to outlawing mRNA technology commercial use in humans and animals, the Independent Medical Alliance and IMA Senior Fellows are leading on multiple fronts.

Spike Protein Detectable Two Years Post COVID Jab

“Bombshell’ research findings continue to pile up for mRNA COVID shots. The latest trickle truth comes from Yale University researchers who found spike protein from mRNA COVID shots ‘circulate’ in the bloodstream and can be detected for more than 700 days after injection.

mRNA is NOT the Answer (for Bird Flu)

As a doctor, I now believe the mRNA platform was used inappropriately in healthy subjects to confer immunity. That’s the lesson of the mRNA COVID-19 experience. Let’s not repeat the same mistake twice. Dr. Joseph Varon

mRNA Vaccines: Risks, Readiness & Reality

Are mRNA vaccines the future of medicine or an unproven technology being pushed too fast? While the pharmaceutical industry claims they’re safe and effective, new evidence suggests serious risks that demand urgent attention. Join Dr. Chris Martenson as he hosts Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Kirk Milhoan for a critical conversation about the real science behind mRNA shots.

Can You Believe this is Happening 5 Years Later?

The More Things Change… the More They Stay the Same?

This week PR Newswire refused to publish a statement from the Independent Medical Alliance titled, Strong Support for Revoking COVID-19 mRNA Emergency Use, and responded with a boilerplate COVID-era misinformation rejection letter.

Unless they’re just a little slow updating their Terms and Conditions (back to pre-1984, non-Orwellian standards) PRNewswire management should probably review this 2021 policy relic. Give ‘em a ping @prnewswire and ask when we can expect to see the changes.

Vol. 1, No 1, Q1 2025 Now Available

Rebuilding Medical Trust

IMA President and Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Independent Medicine, Dr. Joseph Varon, talked to Jan Jeffcoat on the National News Desk about restoring conflict-of-interest free medical research, and the jam-packed agenda for RFK Jr.’s first 100 days as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

IMA Research Hub now Live!

Explore Dr. Paul Marik’s monographs on Managing Depression, and Cancer Care, along with research from our experts, committed to science-driven, patient-centered medicine. See the full research collection here: 👉 IMA Research Hub

Early Bird Tickets Going Fast!

Be part of the movement to restore integrity and transparency in healthcare. April 4-6 in the Buckhead district in Atlanta, Georgia.

Join leading medical professionals, health advocates, and engaged citizens for an eye-opening and empowering event that will Redefine Health and the future of medicine.

