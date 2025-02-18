Our Journal Represents a New Era of Unbiased Medical Research

(Washington, D.C.) February 18, 2025 – Today, the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), formerly FLCCC, proudly announces the Journal of Independent Medicine, a groundbreaking peer-reviewed publication dedicated to restoring integrity, transparency, and scientific independence in medical research and education.

The Journal of Independent Medicine is designed to challenge industry influence, prioritize ethical scientific inquiry, and provide a critical platform for research that mainstream medical journals often ignore or suppress. This includes studies on repurposed medicines, alternative and integrative therapies, medical ethics, constitutional rights in healthcare, and the ongoing implications of COVID-19 and other healthcare policies.

A Platform for Honest , Transparent Science

Medical research today is increasingly driven by pharmaceutical industry funding, which introduces significant bias in clinical studies and publication decisions. The Journal of Independent Medicine seeks to counteract this trend by:

Eliminating Big Pharma Influence – The journal does not accept funding from pharmaceutical companies, ensuring that research is evaluated on scientific merit alone.

Encouraging Full Transparency – All authors must disclose conflicts of interest, and submitted research will undergo rigorous, ethical peer review. In addition, for original investigations, the full original data must be available to the reviewers and editors.

Championing Underreported Topics – The journal provides a home for controversial and underfunded research, including studies on repurposed medicines, Traditional Chinese Medicine, and non-pharmaceutical interventions.

Publishing Negative and Inconclusive Findings – Unlike mainstream journals, which often reject studies that do not show a drug’s effectiveness, the Journal of Independent Medicine acknowledges the scientific value of negative results.

“Our goal is simple but profound—restore trust in medical research by publishing truthful, high-quality science that is free from corporate and political influence,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Independent Medicine. “This journal will be a sanctuary for researchers and clinicians who want to engage in Honest Medicine and publish findings that can truly help patients, rather than serve financial interests.”

Dr. Varon further emphasized the journal’s global reach and expertise, stating, “With 43 esteemed editorial board members representing 17 different countries, the Journal of Independent Medicine is built on a foundation of diverse perspectives and international collaboration. Each paper undergoes a rigorous double-blind peer review process by our editorial board members, ensuring that research is evaluated solely on its scientific merit, free from bias or external influence.”

First Issue: February 18, 2025

The inaugural issue of the Journal of Independent Medicine will be offered at no cost—it is 100% donation funded. Visit the journal’s website (www.JIndepMed.org) to access all featured research articles, reviews, and critical discussions on topics including:

VISIT JOURNAL OF INDEPENDENT MEDICINE