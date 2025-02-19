The Risks of Rushing Bird Flu mRNA Shots

By Dr. Joseph Varon

President and Chief Medical Officer, Independent Medical Alliance (IMA)

America needs to pump the brakes on any rush to rollout a Bird Flu mRNA shot.

That’s because we first need to truly understand the COVID-19 mRNA impacts, many of which are still emerging several years after their introduction.

Why is mRNA different? It’s not a true vaccine, but rather a gene therapy.

Vaccines are typically a weakened or dead form of the virus that, when introduced to the body, triggers an immune response. White blood cells are marshalled, natural immunity is formed, and the body’s defenses are heightened and at-the-ready.

An mRNA shot, on the other hand, contains a modified “messenger” RNA, which is a piece of genetic code that enters the cells and “instructs” healthy cells to make a pathogenic “spike protein” that mimics the virus (usually a viral protein like the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2). This then triggers the body’s immune response.

After the job is done, the spike protein and the lipid nanoparticles (LNP) that encapsulate and deliver the messenger RNA are supposed to degrade and disappear. But they don’t, and that’s part of the problem.

I spent 715 straight days suiting up and fighting COVID-19 cases as the Chief Medical Officer in charge of the ICU at Houston’s United Memorial Medical Center, where we delivered the best survival rates in the country.

I too bought into the supposed safety and efficacy of the COVID vaccine, but that was proven to be inaccurate. In COVID’s aftermath, there has been an epidemic of myocarditis, neurological, and circulatory disorders, especially in young people. We’ve all seen the videos of young athletes collapsing on the fields of play.

📢 Tonight, February 19, 2025: The Truth About mRNA Vaccines The rush to approve bird flu mRNA shots is raising urgent safety questions. Are these vaccines ready for widespread use, or are we repeating past mistakes? Join Dr. Chris Martenson, Dr. Ryan Cole, and Dr. Kirk Milhoan tonight at 7 PM ET as they unpack the risks, readiness, and reality of mRNA technology. 📅 When: Tonight, 7 PM ET

🎥 Where: Watch live on X.com or Rumble 👉 Don’t miss this critical discussion!

Before we roll out new mRNA shots, we need to fully understand why this is happening. Consider these facts:

The spike protein and LNP aren’t staying at the injection site and dissipating, as scientists anticipated. Rather, these genetic materials wander all over the body. LNPs from the COVID-19 shots have been discovered in the heart, brain, and liver tissue months after the injection. Once the LNPs land on heart muscle, patients develop myocarditis and pericarditis at alarming rates, especially young men and women.

There are now thousands of peer-reviewed studies showing serious adverse events to using mRNA, including myocarditis, blood clots, autoimmune disorders, severe immunosuppression, neurodegenerative disorders like dementia, Parkinson’s, and prion disease.

Doctors throughout the nation are also reporting a dramatic increase of cancers from primaries to aggressive reactivations that were considered cured and in uncharacteristically younger patients.

Additionally, women have experienced increased incidents of miscarriages, preterm labor, and abnormal vaginal bleeding after receiving mRNA. There is also a rash of strange and never before seen blood clots pulled from the circulatory system of vaccinated patients, both living and deceased.

These incidents should be reason enough to delay any new mRNA rollout. And remember, the drug companies were granted 100% immunity from any and all side effects from the COVID mRNA. That means this rushed technology was both insufficiently tested and unaccountable – the worst of combinations for medical science.

Additionally, there is evidence that the mRNA code may actually adulterate and re-engineer the recipient’s DNA code due to DNA plasmid contamination from the manufacturing process. Is this truly a threat? Good question, and we had better figure this out.

One final thing to consider: Influenza viruses, including bird flu (H5N1), mutate rapidly. That means, even if scientists develop an mRNA vaccine for one strain, it will not be effective against the next variant. This would force us into an endless cycle of booster shots, each arriving too late to keep up with viral mutations, but contributing to further mutation.

As a doctor, I now believe the mRNA platform was used inappropriately in healthy subjects to confer immunity. That’s the lesson of the mRNA COVID-19 experience. Let’s not repeat the same mistake twice.