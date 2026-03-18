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CharlieSeattle's avatar
CharlieSeattle
4hEdited

Correction:

...Senators Heavily BRIBED by the Pharmaceutical Industry!!

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Carol M.'s avatar
Carol M.
4h

Can he be removed legally? He never wins and is just trying to stall MAHA.

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