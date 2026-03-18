Boston-area federal Judge Brian Murphy issued a sweeping ruling Monday that arbitrarily revoked any HHS Secretary’s statutory authority to control membership of Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA) boards and commissions, including the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). But who is Judge Murphy, and what would motivate him to issue this ruling?

Overturned for “Rogue” Activism: In 2025, Judge Murphy attempted to block the Trump administration’s third-country deportation policy even after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a stay against his initial injunction. Even Justice Elena Kagan criticized Judge Murphy for his continued defiance of the Supreme Court stay, and the Solicitor General was forced to seek a rare clarification from the high court to stop his interference in executive branch authority.

Political Backing from “Pharma-Funded” Senators: Murphy was recommended for his position by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey. These senators have collectively received significant contributions from the “Pharmaceuticals/Health Products” industry, including nearly a quarter of a million dollars of campaign cash over the past several years. Critics argue this creates a “circular defense” where pharma-backed politicians appoint judges who then protect pharma-backed panels like the old ACIP.

A Career in “Pro-Crime” and Far-Left Advocacy: Before his appointment by Joe Biden in late 2024, Murphy spent his career as a public defender and criminal defense attorney, earning a reputation among members of Congress as a “far-left activist” with more sympathy for those who break the law than for the public interest.

Obstruction of the MAHA Mandate: Beyond vaccine policy, Murphy has issued a string of rulings designed to thwart the President’s agenda, including halting immigration enforcement and blocking the removal of funding from failing federal research programs.

“Judge Murphy is a substandard ‘partisan actor’ whose record suggests a pattern of prioritizing rogue leftist advocacy over constitutional law and the safety of American families,” said Dr. Ryan Cole, Head of Medical & Scientific Affairs at the Independent Medical Alliance. “This is a judge who has repeatedly been rebuked by the U.S. Supreme Court for judicial overreach. He is now using his seat to protect a medical establishment that has failed our children, all while enjoying the political backing of Senators who have taken hundreds of thousands of dollars from the very companies that profit from the ACIP’s decisions.”

A recent national survey conducted by John Zogby Strategies found that 91% of likely voters agree that every individual has the right to informed consent for prescription medications, vaccinations, and all medical interventions. The finding represents one of the strongest supermajorities recorded on any health policy question in recent polling history.

For more information, contact Lynne@IMAHealth.org.

About Dr. Ryan Cole

Dr. Cole is a Mayo Clinic–trained, board-certified anatomic and clinical pathologist with subspecialty expertise in dermatopathology and molecular diagnostics. Over a career spanning more than two decades, he has reviewed hundreds of thousands of tissue and blood samples through Cole Diagnostics, the independent laboratory he founded in Boise, Idaho, in 2004. He is recognized for identifying emerging biological and immune-system patterns before they surface in broader population data. An IMA Senior Fellow since the program’s inception, Dr. Cole has testified before federal, state, and international legislative bodies on matters of vaccine safety, medical freedom, and pandemic policy. He was a leading voice in the effort to pass Idaho’s landmark Medical Freedom Act, which Governor Brad Little signed into law in April 2025.

About the Poll

The national survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted February 25–26, 2026 by John Zogby Strategies, commissioned by the Health Freedom Defense Fund and the Brownstone Institute. The margin of error is +/- 3.2 percentage points. The party breakdown is 37% Republican, 36% Democrat, 27% Independent. The full survey and analysis are available at brownstone.org.