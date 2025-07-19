Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
12h

Excellent, thank you . I pray it becomes part of mainstream medicine. 🙌🏼

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Independent Medical Alliance
R In NorCal's avatar
R In NorCal
10h

Thanks . The medical cancer business gave me & thousands of women uterine cancer . They prescribed estrogen without progesterone.. my ,my . Then blamed it all on a flawed study …oh gosh .

These bastards reaped millions on surgeries , radiation therapy & chemo .

World wide . I’m so glad there are a few doctors with character & morals .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Independent Medical Alliance
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture