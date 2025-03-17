New CDC Vaccine Study to ‘Leave No Stone Unturned’

A ‘Move-Over-ton’ Moment?

This week the Centers for Disease Control set out to honest-broker a new scientific review of vaccines and autism. Reflexively, the American Academy of Pediatrics objected to even thinking about studying any potential connection. The AAP’s dismissive response that the science is settled (and please don’t bother us again) comes across unserious and even existentially exposed —considering the changing realities of a new administration advancing sharply different policies.

If the Overton Window shifts the acceptable debate on the issue of vaccines, the AAP, as a professional certifying body collecting lucrative annual dues, could implode from the shock. Like Papa Hemingway said, there are two ways men (and organizations) go bankrupt—”gradually, then suddenly."

Dr. Robert Malone Joins the IMA Weekly Webinar

Dr. Robert Malone joins IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Ryan Cole to discuss how public health narratives shape virus treatments and vaccine policies.

Big Pharma’s Big Disincentive

In his latest Substack, IMA Weekly Webinar alum Dr. Toby Rogers takes on the misaligned incentives of pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Is DMSO ‘A Remarkable Cancer Treatment Hiding in Plain Sight’

A Midwestern Doctor builds on the viral interest in DMSO by examining its potential uses to treat various cancers.

‘Mistakes were Made’

The Fast Well/Feast Well Substack remembers COVID’s Linen anniversary, citing a recently published book that begrudgingly acknowledged, ‘Some COVID Mistakes.’

Mistakes Were NOT Made(?)

Dr. Tess Lawrie takes-no-prisoners in this spoken-word performance of Margaret Anna Alice’s, ‘Mistakes Were NOT Made: An Anthem for Justice’.

Another Hidden Cost of COVID? ADHD Scripts in U.K. Doubled After Lockdowns

Bev Turner a journalist at GB news asks if this is once again a created mental health problem— are doctors simply giving patients drugs instead of exploring root causes?

IMA 2025: A Defining Moment for Medical Freedom

See you in Atlanta, April 4-6. This pivotal conference brings together top medical experts, researchers, and advocates to shape the future of patient-centered care, medical freedom, and policy reform.

