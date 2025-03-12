(Washington DC) – In the wake of CDC reportedly launching a comprehensive study on vaccines and any possible link to the exponential rise in Autism Spectrum Disorder, today the Independent Medical Alliance called out the American Academy of Pediatrics for their vocal opposition to the CDC study.

“It’s outrageous that an organization claiming to represent children’s interests would oppose efforts to study the causes of the autism crisis,” said IMA President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon.

“Autism rates have skyrocketed in recent decades, and we owe it to families to investigate any and all potential causes. Whether it’s environmental factors, genetic predispositions, or medical interventions, we need to follow the data and ensure no stone is left unturned in understanding what’s driving this surge.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics released today a statement condemning the CDC’s plans to study a vaccine and autism link, calling it “a disservice to individuals with autism and their families.”

“Many of these so-called medical groups have been bought and paid for by big pharma, and their chronic hypocrisy is mind-numbing,” said Varon. “Remember, the American Academy of Pediatrics pushed hard for the experimental COVID mRNA shots to be given to children as young as six months, even though there was inadequate safety research and zero medical justification. And they pushed for mandatory mRNA vaccines for children to attend school. Their moral authority to speak on vaccine issues is suspect.”

About Dr. Joseph Varon

Dr. Joseph Varon is one of the nation’s foremost doctors and gained fame during the pandemic for spending 715 straight days suiting up and fighting COVID-19 cases as the Chief Medical Officer in charge of the ICU at Houston’s United Memorial Medical Center. Dr. Varon’s unit had the best survival rates in the country.

About the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA)

The IMA (formerly Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, FLCCC), is the nation’s leading organization of front-line healthcare providers. IMA Action (IMAAction.org) is the 501c4 advocacy arm of the Independent Medical Alliance (IMAHealth.org), a 501c3 non-profit organization.

