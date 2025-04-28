Independent Medical Alliance Urges HHS to Immediately Pause mRNA Vaccines for Children Amid Safety Concerns

“We must protect America’s children from potential long-term harm.” – Dr. Kat Lindley, IMA Fellowship Program Director

(Washington, DC) – The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), a coalition of frontline physicians dedicated to evidence-based medicine, today called on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Secretary Kennedy to immediately pause the administration of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to children pending further safety research.

Dr. Kat Lindley, Director of IMA’s Fellowship Program, stated:

“Emerging peer-reviewed research reveals serious risks associated with mRNA vaccines, particularly for young people with low COVID-19 risk. The absence of long-term safety data makes continued use in children unacceptable. We urge HHS to immediately suspend these vaccines among children, while also considering a broader ban until there is robust evidence confirming their safety.”

Studies have raised significant alarms:

Children face a significantly lower risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes compared to adults. This low-risk profile, combined with emerging vaccine safety concerns, underscores the need for caution. The mRNA vaccines, initially authorized under emergency use, lack comprehensive studies beyond two years, leaving critical questions about long-term effects unanswered.

The IMA proposes the following actions for HHS:

Immediate Pause : Suspend mRNA vaccine mandates and recommendations for children under 18.

Independent Review : Convene an independent panel of specialists to assess mRNA vaccine safety data.

Long-Term Studies : Fund and prioritize multi-year studies on mRNA vaccine effects, focusing on cardiovascular, neurological, and immune outcomes.

Public Transparency: Release all pediatric vaccine trial data and adverse event reports to ensure informed parental consent.

The IMA’s call aligns with growing global scrutiny. Countries like Denmark and Norway have already restricted mRNA vaccines for healthy children under 12, while other nations like Slovakia are moving in that direction. A pause in the U.S. would protect children while reinforcing trust in public health institutions battered by years of divisive mandates.

“Parents deserve clarity, and children deserve safety,” Dr. Lindley added. “HHS must act now to prevent potential lifelong harm and restore confidence in evidence-based medicine.”

About Dr. Kat Lindley

Dr. Kat Lindley is a board-certified family physician and Director of the IMA Fellowship Program. With over 15 years of clinical experience, she is a leading voice in advocating for patient safety and medical freedom. She currently serves as President of Global Health Project, Past President of Texas ACOFP, Past President of TOMA, President of Texas Chapter of AAPS and Board member of DPCAction.

About IMA (Formerly FLCCC Alliance)

Formerly the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, the IMA has grown into America’s leading organization of frontline doctors, healthcare providers, and researchers advocating for full reform of government healthcare agencies, including transparency on conflicts of interest, pricing and payments, drug and vaccine injuries, and other essential reforms to restore trust in healthcare agencies.

