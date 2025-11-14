“It’s an opportunity to block out the noise of the past year and reset the national healthcare focus to what truly improves health.” – Dr. Joseph Varon.

The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), a national network of frontline physicians committed to transparency, evidence-based practice, and patient-centered reform, today hailed the end of the federal government shutdown as a critical reset point for delayed healthcare reforms.

“This moment is a powerful opportunity for leaders to set aside political noise and re-center healthcare policy on the fundamentals that matter most to patients and clinicians,” said IMA President and Chief Medical Officer Joseph Varon.

The IMA was active in promoting the confirmation of RFK Jr. to HHS Secretary, and in January of this year, the IMA released its groundbreaking “Four Pillars” of reform, which has served as a guidepost for the Administration and others in the healthcare arena.

At their core, these pillars call for:

Prioritizing prevention and cure over overmedication and symptom-masking approaches

Championing medical freedom, informed consent, and individualized care rather than one-size-fits-all mandates

Protecting the doctor–patient relationship , including physicians’ ability to discuss emerging evidence and treatment options without censorship or reprisal

Fostering a culture of health and well-being nationwide.

“The reopening of the government is more than a procedural milestone,” continued Dr. Varon. “It’s an opportunity to block out the noise of the past year and reset the national healthcare focus to what truly improves health.”

“As frontline physicians, we’ve seen what works, and we uniquely understand that substantive reforms at HHS and other agencies can produce powerful results for the health and well-being of all Americans,” continued Dr. Varon. “And with public trust in healthcare institutions still near the post-pandemic lows, refocusing on building and strengthening patients’ rights and medical freedom is currently the single most important step toward rebuilding that trust.”

About The Four Pillars

The Four Pillars of the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) are the foundation of its mission to transform healthcare. These include combating chronic disease, focusing on prevention and addressing underlying causes; promoting patient empowerment, ensuring individuals have access to informed choices and independent care; ensuring transparency in medicine, advocating for open, evidence-based practices; and fostering a health culture, which rebuilds trust and prioritizes holistic well-being.