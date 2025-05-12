IMA Applauds President Trump’s Bold Move to End Unfair Drug Pricing

“Americans have borne the brunt of big pharma’s ability to price outside of ‘supply and demand.’ This executive order levels the playing field, ensuring American patients aren’t unfairly burdened.” – Dr. Joseph Varon

(Washington, DC) – The Independent Medical Alliance today expressed strong support for President Trump’s executive order instituting a “most-favored-nation” system for U.S. drug pricing for Medicare Part B and potentially other government benefit plans. The policy ensures American patients can access the same affordable drug prices as consumers in other developed nations.

Dr. Joseph Varon, Independent Medical Alliance President and Chief Medical Officer, issued the following statement:

“Pharmaceutical companies rely on taxpayer-funded NIH research to develop life-saving drugs, yet Americans often end up paying far higher prices for these drugs than consumers abroad. President Trump’s most-favored-nation policy restores fair market pricing and ensures Americans don’t pay more than other nations. This executive order keeps the drug companies honest while preserving the incentives that fuel medical innovation.”

About Dr. Joseph Varon

Dr. Joseph Varon is one of the nation’s foremost doctors and gained fame during the pandemic for spending 715 consecutive days in full protective gear, fighting COVID-19 cases as the Chief Medical Officer in charge of the ICU at Houston’s United Memorial Medical Center. Dr. Varon’s unit had the best survival rates in the country.