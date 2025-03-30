This week, IMA Senior Fellows Dr. JP Saleeby and Dr. Kristina Carman sit down to explore how a nutrient-rich diet can improve energy, reduce inflammation, and support long-term wellness. From busting myths about ultra-processed foods to highlighting the best superfoods for longevity, they’ll share practical advice to help patients and providers shift toward sustainable, food-first choices that really make a difference.

In today’s world, many people are overfed but still find themselves undernourished—eating plenty of food, yet lacking the key nutrients the body needs to thrive. Chronic fatigue, inflammation, brain fog, and mood issues are often rooted in nutrient-poor diets built on ultra-processed foods. In this webinar, our doctors take us on a journey to explore how shifting from calorie-dense to nutrient-dense eating can transform health from the inside out.

Guiding the discussion are two experts in functional and holistic medicine, both of them IMA Senior Fellows:

Dr. Yusuf (JP) Saleeby , a medical doctor with a 20-year background in emergency and internal medicine who now leads a functional medicine clinic and trains other practitioners nationwide. He’s the host of “Whole Body Health“, a regular show published by IMA covering a wide range of health topics.

Dr. Kristina Carman, a naturopathic doctor known for her deep knowledge of nutritional therapies and her relentless focus on individualized care. She’s behind many of the “Tools & Guides” on our site, covering topics like gut health, sleep, and women’s health.

Together, they make the case for using food as medicine—offering science-backed insights and practical tips for reclaiming health through the plate. If you’ve been getting most of your nutrition from vitamins and supplements, you won’t want to miss this!

Nutrient-Dense vs. Calorie-Dense: Why It Matters

As our doctors point out, there’s a difference between foods that merely provide fuel (calories) and those that offer the raw materials the body needs to function (nutrients). Nutrient-dense foods are critical for cellular energy, immune health, brain function, and more.

Calorie-dense foods like refined carbs and processed oils may provide energy, but lack the nutrients cells need to convert that energy efficiently. Nutrient-dense foods support mitochondria with essential compounds like iron, magnesium, copper, and B vitamins to name a few.

The Power of Phytonutrients and Eating the Rainbow

Eating a variety of colorful plant foods provides phytonutrients—natural compounds with powerful anti-inflammatory and detox-supporting properties.

Why color matters:

Different colors represent unique classes of phytochemicals.

These compounds support detoxification, immune function, and even gene expression.

Gut microbes feed on these compounds, improving gut health and systemic resilience.

Dr. Carman emphasized the value of foods like broccoli sprouts, turmeric, and herbs for their functional effects on inflammation and antioxidant status.

“Think of phytonutrients as your internal fire extinguishers… they go in and help lower inflammation and oxidative stress.” – Dr. Kristina Carman

Detoxing Daily: The Smart, Sustainable Way

Sometimes a nutrient-rich diet starts with avoiding the wrong foods. Those wrong foods can make our bodies literally toxic, leading to health problems down the road.

Dr. Saleeby drives home an interesting concept: always be detoxing. Rather than relying on trendy 10-day cleanses, the doctors advocate for gentle, ongoing detoxification through daily food choices. The liver, gut, and other systems are constantly working to eliminate toxins—but they need nutritional support to do so effectively.

Ingredients and Additives to Watch Out For:

Artificial food dyes: Red 40 Yellow 5 and Yellow 6 Blue 1 and Blue 2 Green 3

Common preservatives and additives: MSG (monosodium glutamate) BHA and BHT Potassium bromate Sodium nitrate Toluene (found in BHT)



These compounds can be disruptive to hormones, gut health, and even neurological function. As an example, think of those enduring fries you tend to find when cleaning out your car… how old is that thing?

“You could put a McDonald’s French fry in your pocket and five years later, it would still be ‘edible.’ That’s how preserved and weaponized these foods are.” – Dr. Kristina Carman

Supplements Over Food? Not Exactly.

Many patients—especially those in the integrative space—are taking 10, 20, or more supplements per day. That’s a lot of pills! The doctors warned that even high-quality supplements can burden the bodyif digestive function is impaired, or if they’re being used to replace, rather than complement, real food.

When we eat real food, there are considerations we may not think of when we are swallowing a handful of supplements:

The need to assess stomach acid and digestive enzyme production to ensure nutrient absorption.

The importance of chewing , hydration , and digestive timing.

The idea of using food first, then supplementing when needed.

“You still have to metabolize that supplement—your body still has to break it down. If your terrain isn’t functioning well, you’re just layering more burden onto it.” – Dr. Kristina Carman

Identifying the Malnourished in a Well-Fed Society

Malnourishment can occur in people who appear well-fed—or even overweight—due to a lack of essential nutrients. Many patients report being dismissed as “normal” because lab tests fall within conventional ranges, yet they experience debilitating symptoms.

Common Signs of Nutrient Deficiency Despite Adequate Calorie Intake:

Chronic fatigue

Hair loss

Frequent infections

Cravings (sugar/salt)

Mood swings and anxiety

Brain fog

Irregular or painful menstrual cycles

The doctors called for a shift toward optimal reference ranges in lab testing, rather than merely “normal” ones, which often obscure deficiencies.

“You can be overfed but undernourished. It’s not just about how many calories you eat—it’s about what’s in them.” – Dr. Kristina Carman

Reframing the Word ‘Diet’

Drs. Saleeby and Carman strongly rejected the one-size-fits-all approach to diets. Instead of following fads, they encouraged patients to understand their unique needs—genetics, gut health, lifestyle, and culture—and adapt accordingly.

Now, there are indeed examples of how elimination diets can be helpful in the short term, but these diets could be harmful if prolonged. The goal is to reintroduce foods and build a diverse, sustainable eating pattern.

“Diet is a four-letter word. What works for one patient might be horrible for the next.” – Dr. Yusuf (JP) Saleeby

Practical Tips for Nutritious Eating

As Dr. Saleeby reminds us, there should be joy and sustainability in eating. Eating out isn’t forbidden, but should be done mindfully—with awareness of oils, preparation methods, and hidden ingredients.

Tips for Eating Out Smarter:

Ask how food is prepared and what oils are used.

Avoid deep-fried items and opt for grilled or steamed.

Prioritize vegetables and order sauces on the side.

Share desserts or limit to one or two mindful bites.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions—empower your choices.

Enrich Your Health Through Nutrient-Dense Eating!

In this webinar, Dr. Saleeby and Dr. Carman highlight a powerful truth: reclaiming health starts with the choices we make at every meal. By shifting away from calorie-dense, processed foods and embracing nutrient-dense, whole foods, we fuel our bodies with the tools they need to thrive. The journey to optimal health doesn’t require fad diets or excessive supplements—it’s about nourishing the body daily and making informed choices that align with your individual needs.

For those looking to take their knowledge further and apply these principles in everyday life, we invite you to explore these additional resources:

By integrating these resources into your routine, you can continue to build a solid foundation for lasting health. Remember—every meal is an opportunity to nourish your body and empower yourself toward a healthier future.