IMA’s ‘Smart Moms’ Campaign Scores Victory: HHS to Halt mRNA Vaccines for Kids, Pregnant Women

After thousands of mothers rallied behind the Independent Medical Alliance’s (IMA) “Smart Moms” campaign, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and CDC are reportedly set to end mRNA vaccine recommendations for children and pregnant women, according to the Wall Street Journal.

LEARN MORE: Smart Questions Parents Are Asking About mRNA Vaccines

Dr. Kirk Milhoan Talks mRNA Shots for Kids

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kirk Milhoan joined One America News and highlighted how IMA’s Smart Moms Ask campaign is advocating for removal of mRNA shots from the CDC’s childhood recommended vaccination schedule.

This week’s IMA webinar brought together four of our senior fellows—Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Kat Lindley, Dr. Liz Mumper, and Dr. Kim Biss—for a high-impact discussion on vaccine safety, regulatory capture, and a powerful new campaign.

Focal Points Spotlights Journal of Independent Medicine Article Debunking COVID Vaccine Study

LEARN MORE: Journal of Independent Medicine

IMA Applauds Move to End Unfair Drug Pricing

“The Independent Medical Alliance expressed strong support for President Trump’s executive order instituting a “most-favored-nation” system for U.S. drug pricing for Medicare Part B and potentially other government benefit plans.

Texas Honors IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Mary Talley Bowden

The Independent Medical Alliance is proud to congratulate Dr. Mary Talley Bowden on being recognized for her frontline medical service in the Lone Star state.

‘Follow the Silenced ’ World Premiere

The new documentary from filmmaker Mikki Willis (Ivermectin: The Truth, Plandemic), and React19 Co-founder Brianne Dressen chronicles the profound struggles of the COVID vaccine-injured.

Follow the Silenced is a powerful film that follows the untold stories of those that were first in line and injured, abandoned by the system, and the extraordinary way they rose together, forming REACT19 to uncover the truth, push for research, and reclaim their health and voices.

Can Sleep Really Influence Cancer?

Far from being a passive state, sleep is now recognized as an active defense system, one that may play a surprisingly critical role in reducing the risk of cancer and even improving outcomes after diagnosis.

Alen Juginović, ‘a medical doctor and postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Neurobiology at Harvard Medical School studying the effect of poor sleep quality on health,’ examines the role sleep plays in preventing and recovering from cancer in How Sleep Shapes Cancer Risk and Treatment Outcomes.

RELATED: Sleep and Brain Health

Childhood Infections and Long-Term Health

In Episode 13 of Kid’s Corner, pediatrician and IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Liz Mumper explores the surprising potential health benefits associated with certain childhood illnesses, and discusses how acute infections—especially those accompanied by mild to moderate fever, such as measles—may play a protective role in adult health.

The Godfather of Gain-of-Function ?

In Is This the Man Who Created Covid-19 in Fauci’s US Lab?, Will Jones of the Brownstone Institute writes:

Top US virologist Ralph Baric engineered the Covid-19 virus SARS-CoV-2 in his lab at the University of North Carolina as part of his work in connection with the 2018 DEFUSE funding proposal. That’s the story that’s been going round the internet for some months now (and not just in alternative media) and it all looks very damning for Baric and those connected with his research.

From the Reverse Engineering the Origins of SARS-CoV-2 Substack: