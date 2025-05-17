Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Metta Zetty's avatar
Metta Zetty
4h

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden and, Dr. Joseph Varon are 2 of our country's greatest medical freedom heroes. We can be proud of them both, and proud of Texas for honoring Mary's exemplary dedication, hard work and unwavering commitment to her patients, to the primacy of the doctor/patient relationship and to medical freedom.

We also owe Mary a HUGE debt of gratitude for her courage and tenacity in successfully suing the FDA, and helping to give Ivermectin the prominent visibility that was tragically so long overdue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
barbara ford's avatar
barbara ford
4h

i remember watching Dr. Mary on the news, standing tall and firm when the state medical folks were tearing into her. She was then, and remains, a courageous and dedicated doctor. This honor is certainly overdue and well deserved.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture