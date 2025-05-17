The Texas House of Representatives on May 15, 2025 passed a resolution honoring Independent Medical Alliance Senior Fellow, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden.

“This was a great honor, and I appreciate all who have fought with me.” — Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, IMA Senior Fellow, Otolaryngology and Sleep Medicine

Through adversity Dr. Bowden has remained an unwavering defender of doctor-patient rights, direct primary care, and patient safety. Along with Drs. Apter and Marik, she successfully sued the FDA–and won; resulting in the take down of the infamous “Seriously y’all - Stop It” tweet from the FDA regarding ivermectin. She has fought to make safe, affordable, generic drugs readily available over-the-counter, and was actively involved in the recent medical freedom “wins” in Arkansas and Idaho.

The Independent Medical Alliance is proud to congratulate Dr. Mary Talley Bowden on being recognized for her frontline medical service in the Lone Star state.

R E S O L U T I O N

WHEREAS, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, a board-certified otolaryngologist and sleep specialist in Houston, has dedicated her medical practice to the well-being of patients, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic; and

WHEREAS, A vocal advocate for patient access to early treatment protocols, Dr. Bowden has emphasized a proactive approach to mitigating severe outcomes associated with COVID-19; she has successfully treated more than 6,000 COVID-19 patients using early intervention strategies, which have contributed to reduced hospitalizations and improved patient recovery; and

WHEREAS, Committed to medical freedom and patient autonomy, Dr. Bowden has reinforced the importance of individualized treatment plans, allowing patients to receive care tailored to their specific needs; moreover, her advocacy for physician independence and patient rights has encouraged dialogue on broader health care policies and access to treatment options beyond conventional methodologies; and

WHEREAS, Dr. Bowden’s efforts have garnered national recognition, highlighting the importance of alternative perspectives in the ongoing discourse regarding pandemic response and treatment options; she currently serves as a senior fellow with the Independent Medical Alliance and as a member of the board of directors of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation; and

WHEREAS, Dr. Bowden has exemplified the highest standards of medical ethics by prioritizing patient care, upholding the physician’s duty to do no harm, and challenging regulatory barriers that may limit treatment choices; now, therefore, be it

RESOLVED, That the House of Representatives of the 89th Texas Legislature hereby commend Dr. Mary Talley Bowden for her contributions to the treatment of COVID-19 patients through early intervention protocols and for her continued commitment to patient care and medical innovation; and, be it further

RESOLVED, That an official copy of this resolution be prepared for Dr. Bowden as an expression of high regard by the Texas House of Representatives.