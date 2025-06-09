Hanging on the Telephone

On The Joe Rogan Experience, FBI Director Kash Patel broke the news that federal authorities have located Dr. Anthony Fauci’s government-issued COVID-era communication devices—which heretofore had been misplaced or lost (or disappeared to Monkey Island).

‘We just had a great breakthrough this week on Fauci. They had always been looking for phones and devices he used while he was back in Trump one [the first Trump administration] during COVID, and nobody had found it until two days ago…

So, what did the FBI find on the lost communication devices of the former Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) from 1984 to 2022, and the chief medical advisor to the President of the United States from 2021 to 2022?

Everybody listening to us shouldn’t jump to the conclusion [that] everything’s in there… Maybe it’s deleted, maybe it’s not, but at least we found it, and at least now we can tell people that we have been looking because it is of public importance.’ —FBI Director Kash Patel

Jumping to conclusions. (LOL)

Politico adds:

“Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) a year earlier called for Fauci to be jailed over the origins of the COVID-19 virus. Paul and others claim Fauci played a role in the outbreak through lab research in China and accused Fauci of causing ‘between 10 [million] and 20 million’ deaths from the pandemic. Fauci last year defended himself before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, arguing that he always followed the best science available and never suppressed evidence of a potential ‘lab leak.’”

Finding Anthony Fauci’s phone is an intriguing development for certain, and not to ‘jump to the conclusion’ but everyone simply wants to know if this ‘great breakthrough’ is enough to circumvent the pre-pardon signed via autopen and issued in the (literal) final hours of the Biden administration?

The Grace Schara Wrongful Death Trial

The Schara v. Ascension Health wrongful death trial centers on allegations that the Wisconsin-based Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital and its staff are responsible for the wrongful death of Grace Schara, a 19-year-old with Down syndrome who died in October 2021. The lawsuit alleges the hospital implemented a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order without the family's consent and administered a combination of sedative drugs that led to her death.

IMA Weekly Webinar and conference panelist, Warner Mendenhall of the Mendenhall Law Group, is lead counsel.

IMA Weekly Webinar:

In this urgent IMA webinar, Senior Fellow Dr. Ryan Cole sits down with Dr. Kimberly Milhoan and Dr. Katherine Welch—two experienced physicians with decades of pediatric and humanitarian practice. Their message is clear: we are failing our children. From compromised consent to long-term physical and psychological harm, this conversation lays out the medical case against transitioning minors.

Just Released — the IMA 2025 Panel Discussion The Medical Case Against Transitioning Children

Oh (No) Canada

Dr. Varon shames our northern neighbor’s government-sanctioned embargo of open debate and simply asks, ‘When did free speech become illegal? Shameful.’

What’s in a Name?

Moderna’s brand new COVID-19 ‘lite’ booster, ‘mNexspike’ roughly translates as ‘Violent Death.’

In Latin, "nex" (pronounced "neks") is a noun that means "violent death," "murder," "slaughter," or "killing." It refers specifically to a violent or unnatural death, as opposed to "mors," which is the general word for death.

As unlikely as it might seem, if this is rear-guard sabotage by naming consultants determined to reveal elevated ‘adverse events’ related to Moderna’s Spikevax mRNA shots — then we salute you. More likely this “subliminal slip” is just another in a long line of dark, demoralizing, poke-in-the-eye psyops perpetrated by mRNA-obsessed acceleration dwarves.

‘Poo Pills’ to Counter Antibiotic-Resistant ‘Superbugs’

UK doctors are attempting to clear dangerous superbug infections using freeze-dried feces.

The BBC assures us,

‘The idea of poo-pills isn't as far-fetched as it might seem. Faecal transplants – also known as a trans-poo-tion - are already approved for treating severe diarrhoea caused by Clostridium difficile bacteria.’

So noted.

For more information on the gut microbiome, check out: