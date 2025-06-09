Independent Medical Alliance

SEF
5h

Of course Fauci is a criminal, but let's give a free pass to Trump who hid everything he knew from the public from January-March 2020 so that lots of people needlessly died. Re-election at all costs, that's all that matters!

https://x.com/IvankaTrump/status/1328324970854948866?lang=en

https://x.com/Mike_Pence/status/1328349116414439430?lang=en

https://www.forbes.com/sites/tommybeer/2021/02/11/trumps-policies-resulted-in-the-unnecessary-deaths-of-hundreds-of-thousands-of-americans-lancet-report/

And then to add insult to injury, Trump not only made the experimental mRNA shots happen, but insisted that they be rushed as much as possible at Warp Speed. Again, re-election at all costs, that's all that matters!

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/07/trump-says-no-presidents-ever-pushed-the-fda-like-him-vaccine-coming-very-shortly.html

Hoshana Foundation
9h

All President Trump needs to do to regain the American people’s trust is to acknowledge the genuine existential threat facing all America and ban all mRNA shots, an executive order banning chemtrails and calling for genuine review ,control and radiation exposure from the microwave like radiation of the 5G towers and satellites. Do that by at least reinstating liability to Pharma and telecommunications companies. Do that and we will start to trust him again . Right now most people don’t . The Trump we see and the autocracy leaning BiG Bill he wants to pass is not the Trump we voted for .

