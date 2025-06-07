Speaking the Truth, in Every Language

Independent Medical Alliance President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon’s Spanish-language interview on vaccine injury has gone viral. Watch the Univisión segment (with English subtitles), and learn how IMA is bringing medical truth to new audiences worldwide.

“What appeared to be an uncomfortable silence now appears to be a murmur, even more so a loud voice that demands answers.” —Raul Peimbert, Univisión

It’s not the first time Dr. Joseph Varon has made waves on television, but his recent appearance on Univisión Houston really broke through. The interview, conducted entirely in Spanish, has quietly gone viral—amassing more than 1.3 million views in just a few weeks and circulating widely across Latin American communities in the U.S. and abroad.

The segment’s title, roughly translated, asks:

Are we living through a new pandemic of COVID-19 vaccine side effects?

And that’s exactly what Dr. Varon addresses—calmly and directly, as he tells the host:

“More than 50% of what I see in my clinic now are patients suffering from COVID vaccine injury.”

The viral response to the segment speaks for itself. This message is spreading—and fast. Dr. Varon is taking IMA’s mission to new audiences across languages and borders, reminding everyone that vaccine injury, known as Post-Vaccination Syndrome, isn’t isolated to any one group, although males 12-24-years-old have shown increased risk of myocarditis and myopericarditis following mRNA COVID shots.

What’s Behind the 1.3 Million Views?

In the interview, Dr. Varon describes what he’s seeing in his clinic—and how his thinking has changed since the early days of the pandemic. Some key points:

On his early trust in the system:

“We were told the vaccine was 100% safe and effective. I was one of the first to get it on national television. I believed it. But I was wrong.”

On the types of injury he’s treating:

He describes a wide range of complications—neurological, cardiac, rheumatological, psychiatric—in previously healthy patients.

“There are things I’m seeing weekly now that I hadn’t seen once in nearly 40 years of practice.”

On recovery and hope:

He shares the story of his brother, a marathon runner who became debilitated after vaccination and recovered under his care.

“Six months later, he ran the Boston Marathon.”

On transparency in medicine:

“I’m not anti-vaccine. I’m anti-COVID vaccine—because I see what it’s doing to people. And I believe patients deserve to hear the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

That last line struck a chord. Because informed consent isn’t about being anti-anything. It’s about honesty—something that’s been missing from nearly every stage of the COVID vaccine rollout.

It’s a message Dr. Varon has carried into every clinic room and media appearance—and one that helped shape IMA’s response from the start. He was one of the early voices calling for transparency and caution, especially when it came to vulnerable populations.

That kind of clarity has always been at the heart of Dr. Varon’s work.

The Work Continues

The recent viral success of Dr. Varon on Spanish television is just the tip of the iceberg. That spirit runs through everything we do at IMA—shaping the programs, resources, and partnerships we’ve built to meet the moment and protect the most vulnerable.

It’s with that same energy that IMA launched Smart Moms Ask, a campaign that gathered thousands of signatures urging federal agencies to rethink mRNA shots for pregnant women and children. Soon after, HHS quietly pulled those recommendations.

Following Dr. Varon’s lead, IMA is focused on what patients actually need—and how doctors can work together to deliver it. That means creating practical tools like the Cancer Care monograph from IMA Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik. It means publishing honest, frontline research through the Journal of Independent Medicine, free from pharma influence. And it means supporting an international fellowship of physicians who are helping us build a better path forward in medicine.

If this kind of work matters to you—work grounded in integrity, collaboration, and real-world care—consider supporting IMA. Your donation helps us keep going, and keep growing.

