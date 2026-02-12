Two-day CME-accredited event spotlights innovation, ethics, and Emerging Trends in Medicine: Early Bird pricing ends February 28

The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) today announced its 5th Annual Medical Education Conference: Emerging Trends in Medicine, taking place April 17–18, 2026, in the Dallas/Forth Worth area, Texas. The two-day gathering—approved for 12.75 hours of Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits—will bring together physicians, clinicians, researchers, and healthcare professionals from across the country for in-depth learning, networking, and collaboration.

With its full schedule and featured speakers now announced, the 2026 conference is poised to be IMA’s most impactful event to date. Early Bird registration pricing has been extended through February 28, 2026, and discounted hotel room block rates are available through March 25, 2026.

Tickets and agenda are available now at: https://IMAHealth.org/conference

“This year’s conference reflects our commitment to advancing rigorous, science-driven education while fostering open dialogue around emerging clinical insights,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA President and Chief Medical Officer. “Our goal is to equip healthcare professionals with data, practical tools, and ethical frameworks to better serve their patients and navigate the evolving landscape of medicine.”

Conference Highlights

The 2026 program features expert-led lectures across a broad range of clinical and ethical topics highlighting emerging trends in medicine and shaping modern healthcare.

Friday, April 17

Childhood Vaccines: An Up-to-Date Review on Efficacy and Risks — Dr. Elizabeth Mumper

T-Cell Exhaustion and Spike Protein Syndrome — Dr. Mary Talley Bowden

Early Dementia & Alternative Therapies — Dr. Suzanne Gazda

Cancer Care: The Root Protocol — Dr. Paul Marik

New Cancer Insights on Frontline Treatment — Dr. Ray Page & Dr. Jamie Waselenko

Advancements in Hormone Replacement Therapy for Women — Dr. Kim Biss

Introduction to Weaning Psychotropic Agents — Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring

Saturday, April 18

Latest in Biomarker Diagnostics — Dr. Mollie James

Emerging Treatments for Sleep Apnea — Dr. Mary Talley Bowden

The Ethics of Organ Transplantation — Jan Jekielek

Physician’s Role in Health & Wellness — Dr. Kristina Carman & Dr. Michael Turner

Integrating Traditional Chinese Medicine — Dr. Adylle Varon

An Ethical Guide to End-of-Life Discussions — Dr. Joseph Varon

Post-COVID Cardiac Dysautonomias — Dr. Kirk Milhoan

Photobiomodulation: Light as Medicine — Dr. Ryan Cole

The conference also offers a special Networking Dinner on Friday evening (separate ticket required), offering attendees a unique opportunity to connect with featured speakers and fellow clinicians in an intimate setting designed for meaningful conversation beyond the main sessions.

IMA’s two-day conference has been approved for 12.75 CME credit hours, providing medical professionals with high-quality educational content that meets professional development standards.

Registration & Accommodations

Early Bird Pricing available through February 28, 2026

Hotel room block discounts available through March 25, 2026

Register now!

Hosted in Las Colinas—conveniently located near Dallas and Fort Worth—the conference offers an inspiring educational experience in one of Texas’ most dynamic regions.

Buy Tickets Now