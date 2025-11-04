Independent Medical Alliance

I'm 78 years old. The last vaccine I had was when I was in high school. I have never had a flu shot or a c19 jab. I don't take any drugs at all. I learned to trust healthy food, vitamins and my immune system, not pharmaceuticals. I remember when Doctors didn't encourage the use of drugs.

I remember taking my kids to the Doctor and paying a $10 office visit. Not a co-pay, that was the office visit. I literally remember the Doctor saying, "go home, rest, take aspirin if you need to and call me tomorrow if you're any worse".

I remember when more Doctors started accepting insurance but they would still give patients a lower rate if they didn't have insurance. I think they were happy to not have the hassle of all the paperwork. Eventually, insurance companies sued over that practice and won. Now days it's the opposite. If you don't have insurance, you pay full price, not the "negotiated" price.

If you are a low income worker you can get Medicaid or government subsidized insurance. If you are wealthy you don't have to have insurance at all because you can afford to pay exorbitant medical bills. However, If you are middle income you must have insurance. So it seems to me that the insurance industry has created a monopoly for itself and middle income Americans are being held hostage by that system.

Pharmaceutical companies are being given patents on drugs that are not only unnecessary but potentially with negative effects and are protected from liability. I know something is wrong when my insurance company continuously calls me trying to get me to see my PCP or to schedule a home visit so they can see "what kind of medication I need". My automobile and home owner's insurance company reduced my premium because I don't use it, but my health insurance company is encouraging me to use it. Am I the only one who finds that odd?

The entire "sick" care industry needs to be unraveled. I am a human. I am not on this planet for a corporation to use for their profit model. Pharmaceutical companies must be held liable and every new drug should have a properly proven benefit. Health insurance companies need to go back to being insurance companies and not pill pushers. Doctors who accept insurance should be able to charge patients without insurance the same amount they get from an insurance company. Alternative therapies should be paid for by insurance companies at the same rate as allopathic medicine. If we could get this done, I think overall health will improve and over time, prices will naturally decline.

What a wonderfully inspiring article. Gives me great hope for the future of medicine.

Thank you Dr. Varon!

