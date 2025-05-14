Are COVID-19 mRNA vaccines safe for children and pregnant women? The data says otherwise—and moms are starting to ask why they’re being ignored.

Join host Dr. Chris Martenson and Senior Fellows Dr. Kat Lindley, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Liz Mumper, and Dr. Kim Biss as they launch “Smart Moms Ask,” a new grassroots initiative from the Independent Medical Alliance. This critical webinar will highlight alarming new data, reveal the lack of true informed consent, and give voice to parents demanding real answers.

Key points we’ll cover:

620% rise in myocarditis among young men post-vaccine

Miscarriage rates up to 81% in Pfizer safety data

No scientific reason for vaccinating healthy children or pregnant women

Why so many moms feel dismissed when asking basic safety questions

How “Smart Moms Ask” is giving families a voice

📅 When: Wednesday @ 7 PM ET

📍 Where: Live on X.com or Rumble or Zoom

🔁 Replay: Available immediately on X.com or on our website the next day!

This campaign isn’t just about questions. It’s about standing up for the most vulnerable—and putting transparency back at the center of healthcare.