When your doctor recommends a standard treatment, it’s natural to assume the science behind it is settled. But when researchers reviewed ten years of studies in a top medical journal, they found 146 cases where new evidence contradicted an established medical practice.
Dr. Joseph Varon has watched that pattern play out over more than 40 years in medicine, much of it in critical care. In a new editorial for the Journal of Independent Medicine, where he serves as Editor-in-Chief, Varon argues that questioning old treatments when new evidence appears is how science is supposed to work. The real problem, he writes, comes when doctors are so attached to a belief that they ignore evidence that challenges it.
“Patients do not need doctors who are always right. They need doctors who care enough about being right to admit when they are wrong.” — Dr. Joseph Varon
The full editorial revisits some of medicine’s most instructive reversals, from heart rhythm drugs to hormone therapy, and takes on the harder question of why failed treatments are so hard to stop once they take hold. Varon also lays out what he believes it will take for medicine to catch its mistakes sooner.
📖 Read and Download the Full Paper
When Medicine Refuses to Admit It Was Wrong (JIM Vol. 2, No. 6, 2026) — Author: Joseph Varon
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Journal: Journal of Independent Medicine
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