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Big E's avatar
Big E
1h

A Midwestern Doctor wrote a Substack article about Coconut which mentioned using IV fluid administration with coconut water on WW II battlefields and more.

The Incredible Secrets of Coconuts. APR 12, 2026 https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/the-incredible-secrets-of-coconuts

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Another innovative approach regarding intravenous fluid administration also appeared during World War II and renewed attention during the Vietnam War (1955–1978): due to the lack of blood products or adequate alternatives for fluid administration, American soldiers received intravenous infusions of coconut water directly through a filter from the fruit. What sounds curious at first glance might have saved the life of many wounded soldiers: coconuts were omnipresent in Vietnam and the coconut water within an intact nut is sterile.

Furthermore, the composition of coconut water is compatible with human plasma, though it represents rather the intracellular cytoplasm than the extracellular fluid (low sodium and high potassium). In addition, coconut water is hyperosmolar (high glucose level) and acidic (pH 4–6), though the chemical composition depends on the age of the nut. Despite these properties, no adverse effects after the infusion of coconut water have been reported until today. Thus, coconut water is considered “a possible blood substitute for short-term application in emergency situations.” Even today, the Indonesian navy keeps supplies of coconuts for medical interventions and is trained in their usage.

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VictorDianne Watson's avatar
VictorDianne Watson
25m

Well said, Dr Varon. I believe I read the Covid crisis was guided by DOD principles.

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