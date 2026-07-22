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Big E's avatar
Big E
12m

Some good points, indeed. Thank you, IMA.

However, any discussion of medicine’s history should rightly include an honest discussion of vaccines. Yet this article did not use the V word even once, especially in the section “When Warnings Were Ignored.“

Three other writers — among many — are doing yeoman’s work discussing the History of Medicine (including forgotten history). These include:

* A Midwestern Doctor: https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/

* Unbekoming: https://www.unbekoming.com/

* Sasha Latypova: https://sashalatypova.substack.com/

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Colleen's avatar
Colleen
14m

My husband is a retired doc. The inability to admit error is sad.

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