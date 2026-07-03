Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yoganana's avatar
Yoganana
6h

The nursing profession has in many ways filled the gap between centralized protocol based care and a more holistic approach. Patients will often confide in and express more to nurses than to the “much revered” doctor. Unfortunately, crushing working conditions, the focus on technology, and endless charting and documentation, have taken the nurse away from bedside care and more holistic approach.

Reply
Share
sharonbrink7@gmail.com's avatar
sharonbrink7@gmail.com
6h

Medicine is not useful if a person has to stay on it for the rest of their lives and deal with side effects, it is best for surgeries that can restore order.

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Independent Medical Alliance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture