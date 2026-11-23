By Dr. Joseph Varon (published by Brownstone Institute)

I have been in the practice of medicine for a long time and I can’t remember a time when we had so many ways of communicating and yet so little desire to understand one another. We have devices that allow us to talk to someone on the other side of the world and yet we can’t stand to have a conversation with someone who holds a different view.

We have unprecedented access to information and yet information hasn’t in the least made us any wiser, any kinder, any more tolerant. I find myself asking whether in all our zeal for technological advancement we’ve somehow missed the one thing that really matters.

Look at what is going on around us. In the United States political divisions have broken up friendships and split families. People who used to share a table, who used to celebrate the holidays together, now will not speak to each other at all because they’ve voted differently. All over the world wars are still being fought, religious and ethnic tensions remain, and the suffering of the innocent is simply another thing to be used as a cudgel in the arguments on social media.

It seems that we are more and more interested in working out which box someone ticks before we are in any position to say that they are in any way deserving of our sympathy.

I think about this as a citizen and even more so as a doctor. Medicine has never been a vacuum. The doctors who practice it are the product of the societies in which they live and the attitudes that are accepted in society outside the hospital will eventually filter in. If we become comfortable with dismissing people on the grounds of their beliefs, their nationality, their circumstances, and so on, then we shouldn’t be surprised when that same attitude seeps into the way we deliver care.

I can see it already, particularly in the increasing acceptance of using the admin side of things as a substitute for the personal responsibilities that used to be the very essence of a doctor’s work.

What Medical History Has Taught Me

Right through my career I’ve been absolutely fascinated by the history of medicine. I’ve written about doctors and scientists whose discoveries in fact changed practice in a very real way, often long before the importance of what they’d done was fully realized. Looking back at those pieces now, one thing that strikes me is just how often the advance was down to someone seeing a problem that everyone else had simply accepted as being inevitable.

In 1992 George Sternbach and I published a review on Alexander Fleming’s discovery of penicillin and the subsequent emergence of antibiotic resistance. Fleming’s 1928 observation was a watershed moment in the treatment of infectious disease and we as critical care physicians simply couldn’t have done our job without antibiotics. Fleming was acutely aware of the limitations of penicillin, and resistance arose very early in the drug’s clinical history. It was a magnificent discovery, but it didn’t in any way remove the need for the clinician to think about the use of the drug.

That lesson has stuck with me. I have seen treatments enthusiastically adopted and then subsequently altered or dropped when new evidence came to light. That’s how it’s supposed to work in medicine. You observe, you formulate a hypothesis, you test it and you’re prepared to change your mind if the evidence demands it. The problem today is that medical disagreements can become personal or political long before the science has even been properly scrutinized. There’s a difference between respecting the science and treating the current orthodoxy as something that you simply can’t question.

In 2000 my colleagues and I published a historical review of Paracelsus (the rather controversial Renaissance doctor who basically rejected all the medical doctrine of his day). He was quite prepared to challenge the authority of his teachers and believed that observation and experience were the only way to really understand disease.

He wasn’t always right of course and our review points out that some of the things which are credited to him (for example early attempts at mechanical ventilation) lack convincing historical documentation. He is nevertheless an important figure in the history of medical thought in that he was prepared to question the received wisdom of his time.

I don’t think questioning the establishment automatically makes you right. A doctor who challenges established practice has a duty to provide evidence, to admit uncertainty and to be open to criticism. The converse is equally true. No organization, however august, should be above scientific scrutiny. If we don’t allow doctors to ask the difficult questions, then we’re going to end up with a profession where the important thing is to conform.

A Fourteen-Year-Old Boy and the History of Resuscitation

One of the cases I’ve written about was that of Claude Beck, the surgeon who was instrumental in establishing electrical defibrillation as a viable treatment for ventricular fibrillation. In 1947 he reported the successful resuscitation of a 14-year-old boy who went into ventricular fibrillation during surgery. After prolonged resuscitation, including internal cardiac massage and electrical shocks delivered directly to the heart, the boy recovered without reported neurological complications.

I’ve done and seen my fair share of resuscitations over the years and this case is absolutely fascinating when you put it in its historical context. We now have defibs in airports, shopping centers, ambulances, and hospitals. We have standardized algorithms for resuscitation and we expect the clinicians to recognize VF and treat it immediately. Beck was working at a time when a lot of what we now consider to be standard emergency care was still in its infancy.

What strikes me most about this case is the relationship between clinical need and innovation. Beck was trying to save a child’s life at that point. His work was a step towards an approach which would go on to help many, many patients in the future, including a huge number of patients who would never have known his name. The technological achievement was significant in its own right, but its value was in what it enabled for another human being.

I was reminded of the same thing when Ulf Nyman and I looked at Sven-Ivar Seldinger’s work in a paper we published in 2007. His technique for percutaneous vascular access, developed in the early 1950s, was a massive step forward in terms of reducing the trauma of the procedure and ultimately revolutionized a whole host of medical specialties. I’ve used the Seldinger technique innumerable times in the very ill. It’s so familiar to us now as modern doctors that we simply don’t think about the sheer ingenuity it took to develop it or what vascular access was like prior to it.

These discoveries didn’t happen because someone wanted to improve the productivity of a hospital. They came about as a result of clinical problems that needed solving, of doctors who were prepared to look, and of the realization that the way we did things could be improved. Modern medicine is built on such innovation and I would never suggest that we go back to some earlier day simply because medicine has become more technologically sophisticated. My worry is that we might be forgetting why we made the advances we made in the first place.

When Medicine Abandoned Its Ethical Responsibilities

Not every chapter in medical history is one that deserves to be held in high regard. Some of the most important lessons are actually derived from events which should make every doctor absolutely uncomfortable, no matter how long it has been since they happened.

During the Second World War doctors took part in some of the most horrific experiments of the period. Some of them were very highly qualified, very highly educated doctors. Their training in medicine did nothing to prevent them from engaging in acts which were utterly in breach of the most basic principles of medical ethics. The Doctors’ Trial at Nuremberg in 1947 recorded these crimes and was a major factor in the creation of the Nuremberg Code which placed such an emphasis on the principle of informed consent.

In 1948 the World Medical Association adopted the Declaration of Geneva, which reasserts the doctor’s obligation to serve humanity. The modern version of the Declaration is very explicit in its rejection of any influence of political affiliation, religion, nationality or social status on the doctor’s professional duties to the patient. That’s particularly pertinent to us today when political and ideological differences are so very much in the air.

We should also bear in mind that there were serious breaches of medical ethics in the United States. The US Public Health Service’s syphilis study at Tuskegee commenced in 1932 and ran until 1972. Black men were enrolled without their informed consent and those who had syphilis were not given effective treatment at all, even after penicillin had become the established treatment. The study went on for decades under the aegis of a public health service which was in theory responsible for the protection of the people it studied.

I’m not suggesting that the current controversies surrounding medical practice are in any way comparable to the horrors of Nazi medicine or the Tuskegee abuses. That would be a gross historical inaccuracy. What these cases do show is that doctors cannot just walk away from their ethical obligations simply because an institution has approved a particular course of action. The obligation to act ethically is personal and it doesn’t go away simply because you’ve followed a policy or ticked a box.

What Is Happening to Our Humanity?

I often wonder what future generations will make of this period. Will they remember our amazing technological achievements, or will they be more interested in the fact that we had all this knowledge and yet we were still so utterly incapable of basic mutual respect? We’ve got a staggering amount of scientific, technological, and medical advancement under our belts, yet our capacity for cruelty, for prejudice, for sheer indifference is still very much the same.

How fast the discussion of war becomes an argument about whose suffering counts. A child who’s killed in a bombing has absolutely no idea what the geopolitical arguments are that are being had in some far off place. A family who’s been uprooted by violence is preoccupied with finding food, finding shelter, finding safety.

They’re not concerned with whether or not they’re satisfying the ideological requirements of the people who are having the debate about the war on the other side of the world. And yet we so often allow our political sympathies to dictate how we respond to human suffering.

The same tendency is at work in less dramatic circumstances. We are judged by our politics, our religion, our economic position, our life choices. It’s remarkably easy to dismiss another human being without ever having had the opportunity to speak to them at all. I don’t think doctors can be immune to these changes.

The World Health Organization, in 2025, reported that around 1 in 6 people globally experience loneliness. The report went on to detail the impact of social disconnection on physical and mental health. This is something which should worry any doctor, as loneliness is very much a real issue and is not simply a social one. It manifests in our examination rooms, our emergency departments, and our wards, often as anxiety, depression, chronic illness, or simply a patient coming in again and again.

We’ve had patients whose medical problems were in no small part due to the fact that they had almost no one in their lives. Some had families hundreds of miles away. Others had lost their spouses or friends. Some were surrounded by people and yet felt utterly alone. A doctor can prescribe a drug for hypertension, for diabetes, for heart failure etc., but it can be just as important to understand the context of a patient’s life as it is to prescribe the drug. That requires time, curiosity, and a willingness to listen.

The Problem with Checkboxes

I have absolutely no objection to checklists. Having spent so many years in the ICU, I know as much about them as anyone. They can be extremely useful in the right circumstances. When you’ve got a critically ill patient, a good protocol can actually stop you missing a vital step. They can improve team working, reduce the amount of variation that’s going on, and of course protect the patient from some of the avoidable errors.

My worry is when the completion of a checklist becomes more important than the individual it’s for. I’ve seen how easily the documentation of an intervention can become confused with the intervention itself. A patient may be noted as having received discharge instructions, but that doesn’t tell you whether they actually understood them. A depression screen may be documented as having been done, but that doesn’t tell you whether you’ve actually explored the circumstances that led to the patient being depressed.

The same issue arises with informed consent. Getting a signature is straightforward. Ensuring that a scared patient actually understands the potential ramifications of a procedure, the alternatives that are available, and the inherent uncertainty is a very different matter and will very likely take a long time. The two are related but not the same. The health service will quite often find it easier to measure the signature than the quality of the discussion.

The admin burden on doctors is massive. American Medical Association data from 2024, reported in 2025, show that over 1 in 5 doctors were spending more than 8 hours a week on electronic health records outside of their normal working hours. That’s a huge amount of time spent on a system that was meant to make medical records more accessible and make the delivery of care more efficient.

I completely understand the need for documentation. Medical records are the bedrock of continuity of care, the basis for communication between professionals, the key to quality assessment, and the means of establishing legal accountability. The issue I have is whether every single thing that is asked of us as doctors actually adds to the quality of patient care. We’ve got to the point where a lot of our time is spent on the documentation of what we’ve done, and that in itself can be a drain on the time we actually need to spend doing the actual work.

A patient who walks out of the consultation feeling ignored is not going to care one bit that all the boxes in the electronic record have been ticked. What that patient wants is to know that the doctor listened, that the doctor understood the problem, and that a sensible plan was put together. We can absolutely deliver both the accurate documentation and the proper personal care, but it’s only possible if the institution recognizes that a medical encounter is much more than an administrative exercise.

Lessons from the Pandemic

The Covid pandemic was one of the most demanding periods of my professional life. I was on call for hundreds of consecutive days looking after very unwell patients and it was a truly testing time for everyone. The level of dedication shown by the nurses, respiratory therapists, doctors, and all the other staff was absolutely remarkable. They were all going to enormous lengths to look after their patients, often at the point of exhaustion, in the face of uncertainty and personal risk.

We also saw suffering that simply couldn’t be dealt with by drugs and ventilation. A lot of patients were actually kept away from their families due to visitation restrictions. Those restrictions were put in place for infection control purposes (we were still in the very early days of learning about the virus and how to stop its spread). The emotional impact of that was very real and we should bear that in mind when we go back and look at the decisions that were taken at that time.

There’s something very disturbing about watching a seriously unwell person go through the prospect of dying with no family around. I’ve seen a great many deaths in my time and have learned that the end of life is not simply another clinical event. It is immensely important to the patient and to the people who care for them. The chance to hear a loved one’s voice, to hold their hand, to say goodbye can be absolutely vital even if the outcome is going to be the same.

The pandemic also showed how rapidly a scientific question can become a political question. The evidence was constantly changing, the recommendations were constantly changing, and doctors were at times in disagreement as to how to interpret the evidence. That kind of professional disagreement is entirely normal in medicine, especially when you’re dealing with a novel disease. What really bothered me was the way that professional disagreement was then read as a sign of political allegiance or personal disloyalty.

I don’t think every off-the-wall treatment is going to work just because some people advocate for it, nor do I think every institutional recommendation is automatically wrong. Medical decisions have to be based on evidence and a proper assessment of the balance of benefits and risks. Doctors have to look at that evidence critically and be able to discuss the uncertainties. We can’t turn every debate into a personal attack. Patients need a profession that can have a proper debate on the difficult issues but who doesn’t forget that it’s a profession of care.

Artificial Intelligence: Opportunity or Another Barrier?

AI is already having an impact on medicine and I anticipate that that impact will continue to grow in the years ahead. It can assist with image interpretation, clinical data review, documentation and the identification of patterns. I’m interested in this because it’s a real opportunity to improve the way we practice medicine.

My worry isn’t that computers are going to get any more capable. I’m all for tools that help doctors diagnose disease more accurately, help them to avoid mistakes, and make better decisions. My concern is that healthcare administrators will see the potential of these tools as an opportunity to increase patient numbers and reduce the amount of time that doctors spend with each individual.

We should be asking a different question entirely. If AI can be used to cut the hours spent on note writing, record searching, and all the other tedious admin tasks, why not use that time to improve the doctor-patient relationship? Why not use that time to actually listen to the patient, to explain the complexities of a decision in more depth and to spend more time with the patients who need it?

I’ve seen patients given really bad news and I know how significant the way the information is delivered can be as much as the information itself. A computer can assist in the identification of a malignancy or in the estimation of the probability of a particular outcome, but the conversation that ensues is about fear, family, personal values, and difficult decisions. The doctor has to be able to recognize when a patient needs to be told more, when it’s appropriate to be silent, and when a family simply isn’t ready to take in everything that’s being said.

AI may well prove to be an extremely useful clinical tool, but it should not be used as an excuse to get rid of the personal element which is so much a part of what makes medicine meaningful. I’d regard it as a real achievement if in the end these tools enabled doctors to spend less time on the computer and more time with the patients in front of them.

Medicine Must Remain a Place for Everyone

One of the principles I’ve tried to adhere to throughout my career is that my duty to the patient is not predicated upon whether or not I agree with that individual’s beliefs or decisions. I’ve worked with patients from all over the world, of all religions, all political persuasions, all economic strata. Some have made decisions which I would never have made myself and some have held views which could not have been further from my own. That makes no difference in the nature of my professional responsibility.

The examination room should be a place where people can expect to be treated with dignity. A doctor’s political views should not dictate the level of compassion they show to a patient, and a patient’s beliefs should not be a justification for substandard care. We’re not expected to agree with every single person we see, but we are expected to treat them with the same seriousness, respect, and professional commitment that illness requires.

Patients will often tell you things they’ve never told anyone else. They’ll talk about their fears, their personal failings, their family problems, their money problems, and their fears about dying. They do so because of the implicit trust in the doctor-patient relationship, the expectation of confidentiality, of competence, and of trust. That trust takes a long time to build up and can be lost in a very short space of time.

I’m concerned that we’re putting it at risk by allowing medicine to become so increasingly impersonal. If the patient is simply treated as a billing opportunity, a diagnostic code, or an admin problem, then we’ve lost the essential element. We can still provide excellent technical care, but the relationship that used to be the defining characteristic of medicine as opposed to any other profession is increasingly difficult to see.

Medical schools should be teaching the science of practice. They should also be teaching doctors how to deal with ethical uncertainty, how to communicate with people whose values are very different to their own, and how to recognize the limits of their own knowledge. Hospitals should be looking at outcomes and maintaining appropriate standards, but they should also be asking whether their policies give doctors sufficient time to get to know their patients properly. None of this is a call to abandon scientific rigor or institutional accountability. It’s a call to remember why those systems were there in the first place.

What We Must Preserve

When I look back over my career, I can remember extraordinary medical interventions and patients who went on to survive conditions which would have been absolutely fatal just a few years ago. I can remember incredibly difficult resuscitations, some very complex clinical decisions, and indeed there have been occasions where advances in technology have been the very thing that has made the difference between life and death. Those experiences have given me the utmost respect for what modern medicine can achieve.

But some of my most enduring memories have nothing at all to do with technology. I remember the conversations with terrified patients, the conversations with families trying to come to terms with the fact that their loved one was dying, the conversations with people who just needed to be told that it was alright, that they weren’t alone. I remember that at times the most difficult thing about being a doctor was accepting that you couldn’t change the outcome, while at the same time realizing your duty to be there.

No billing code will capture those experiences. A hospital admin won’t be able to put a value on them, and there’s very little in the EMR to indicate that they’ve happened. Yet they are precisely the experiences that have convinced me that medicine is so much more than the diagnosis and treatment of disease.

We’re in a very divided society, and I don’t think we’re expected to be the ones to resolve every political, religious, and cultural issue. We’re not the people to solve all the world’s problems. But we do have the opportunity every single day to demonstrate that people can be treated with dignity even when we disagree with them. That vulnerability deserves compassion rather than judgment.

I have absolutely no desire to go back to a pre-modern medical technology era, and I would never in any way advocate for the abandonment of protocols or the abandonment of evidence-based standards. The scientific advances of our profession are too important and the number of lives that have been saved as a result of those advances is simply incalculable. All I want is a medical system that remembers what the purpose of those advances is and will not allow the convenience of administration or the enthusiasm of technology to supplant the patient.

We may one day develop AI systems capable of doing the sorts of things that today would require years of medical training. We may discover new treatments, we may be able to extend life expectancy, and we may be able to build hospitals that are far more advanced in their technology than anything we can currently imagine. I hope we do all of those things and I hope future generations of doctors will look back on our current state of the art with the same awe that we feel when we look at medicine a hundred years ago.

But I also hope they will come to see something which absolutely must never be forgotten. The person lying in that hospital bed is not a diagnosis, not a number, not a political entity, not a set of completed boxes. That person is a human being and they have placed in our hands something of the very highest order: their health, their dignity, and in some cases their life. If we lose sight of that then nothing that technology can ever do is going to bring back what we have lost.

We may still have healthcare and we may well have a very efficient healthcare industry. Whether we will still have medicine in the full sense of the word will come down to our willingness to retain the humanity which is the very essence of the profession. That is a responsibility which I think every doctor has to take seriously, because when humanity fails, medicine follows.