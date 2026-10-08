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Mary's avatar
Mary
Oct 8

A significant theme in this essay was that the GLP-1 drugs work really well without much discussion on the common and serious side effects. Most patients will tell you they have nausea and vomiting. I have a patient who was put on a GLP-1 for Diabetes who said her PCP was pushing her to take higher doses that she simply could not tolerate. They keep saying Pancreatitis is rare and sudden blindness is rare, but if you are the patient who is blind you are 100% blind. When Dr. Varon referenced people in the 60’s, he did not mention the portion sizes were much smaller. McDonald’s did not have double and triple burgers. People did not eat between meals. People ate at home. There were not as many processed foods. So nutrition needs to be taught in school and practiced at home. That is how we stop this.

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Henry Katz's avatar
Henry Katz
Oct 8

The elephant in the room is completely overlooked. Hedonistic eating as Dr Jason Fung and others call it is simply a mental disorder. Looking for biochemical solutions elsewhere is pointless.

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