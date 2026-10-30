Independent Medical Alliance

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Kev's avatar
Kev
6h

If you ever get called an anit-vaxxer, say No, I'm a pro-Informed Consenter.

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Sandy Dupont's avatar
Sandy Dupont
5h

Thank you for a very informed article. I particularly like the question to your doctor that asks "do you, or does this practice, receive any payment or incentive tied to this decision". It's a question every senior should ask their doctor when he/she tries to prescribe a statin. What a huge money maker for big Pharma. I am not one who needs to be on a statin but I believe when a patient reaches a certain age the doctors inevitably tell them they should be on one. My doctor kept trying to put me on one. Do your own research and ask questions.

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