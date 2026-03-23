Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

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Dr. Molly Rutherford's avatar
Dr. Molly Rutherford
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Physicians should never be "employed." Even in hospitals, we should be independent contractors. Being independent allowed me incredible freedom during the pandemic, to treat patients how I wanted (dispensed ivermectin and HCQ so no worries about heavy handed pharmacists), to oppose lockdowns and school closures, and to eventually warn people about the ineffective, unsafe shots. Once KY was forced to drop mask mandates, we threw those away too. I think we can make a difference if we help more doctors leave the system and we place some independent doctors on medical boards.

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