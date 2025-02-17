RFK Jr. Sworn in as Secretary of HHS

On February 13, 2025 Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. was sworn in as the 26th Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and given the charge to Make America Healthy Again.

When nominating Kennedy for Sec. of HHS the president offered the off-the-cuff direction for ‘Bobby’ to ‘go wild on health,’ and on Feb. 14 Pres. Trump signed the Executive Order Establishing the President’s Make America Healthy Again Commission.

‘Move fast and break things,’ the DOGE crew is fond of repeating, and RFK Jr.’s official first full-day on the job capped a two-week span of ‘breaking’ news that included:

‘There are decades where nothing happens and there are weeks where decades happen.’ — Vladimir Lenin

I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait for next week, or the week after, or the week after that. There are decades of bad policy begging to be undone and reversed, deleted and blotted-out, and there are the decades of health prosperity yet to be forged. There is nothing but hard work ahead in achieving this Herculean task to Make America Healthy Again, but Bobby Kennedy taking the reins at HHS is a damn good start.

Executive Order: Keeping Education Accessible and Ending COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates in Schools

Section 1. Purpose and Policy. Some school districts and universities continue to coerce children and young adults into taking the COVID-19 vaccine by conditioning their education on it, and others may re-implement such mandates. Parents and young adults should be empowered with accurate data regarding the remote risks of serious illness associated with COVID-19 for children and young adults, as well as how those risks can be mitigated through various measures, and left free to make their own decisions accordingly. Given the incredibly low risk of serious COVID-19 illness for children and young adults, threatening to shut them out of an education is an intolerable infringement on personal freedom. Such mandates usurp parental authority and burden students of many faiths.

Read the Executive Order

The Journal of Independent Medicine Launches This Week!

The IMA Research Hub is Live!

As we prepare for the launch of The Journal of Independent Medicine, we’re expanding our research section to highlight the groundbreaking work of IMA’s Senior Fellows and internal researchers. This growing collection includes in-depth reviews and studies on critical health topics that go far beyond COVID-19.

Explore Dr. Paul Marik’s latest work on Cancer Care and Managing Depression, along with research from our experts, committed to science-driven, patient-centered medicine.

See the full research collection here: 👉 IMA Research Hub

With 1st Amendment Friends Like These… Who Needs Censors

The Alamo for Free Speech?

Matt Taibbi (Twitter Files) opening remarks on John Kerry, European speech law, and USAID before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, February 12th, 2025

Man Bites Dog? — Journalist Claims Free Speech Leads to Genocide

Unwilling (or unable?) to come to terms with the diminished capacity of the legacy media, Face The Nation host Margaret Brennan, in an interview with Secretary of State Marco Rubio no less, lost all connection to history and professional position and blurted out this doozy of historical revision and ignorance:

Free speech was weaponized to conduct a genocide

Sec. Rubio quickly corrected Ms. Brennan that it wasn’t “free speech” that committed genocide, it was the National Socialist regime. Brennan visibly appeared taken aback that anyone would challenge Orwellian Hate Speech Laws in England or suggest all the citizens of Germany should have the right to uncensored political debate before a national election, but, Eurozone laws and politics aside, freedom-of-speech is not merely an academic discussion.

Since March 2020 the FLCCC/IMA has lived this fight. We’ve fought on the federal and state level to present science-based information to health officials and the general public regarding repurposed drugs and early treatment options for COVID — options we believe would have saved many lives if they had been adopted. Our founders, all working, respected physicians in good standing, were systematically intimidated and lost jobs and livelihoods by standing up for doctor-patient rights and open scientific debate. IT WAS NOT FREE SPEECH THAT LED TO NEEDLESS LOSS OF LIFE DURING COVID, IT WAS CENSORSHIP, COWARDICE, GRAFT, and GROUPTHINK. Ms. Brennan, CBS, and the entire media complex should start by examining their complicity of silence and actual malice during the last five years. As they say, it’s never too late to do the right thing. We’re sure the few hundred people still watching would appreciate the honesty.

V.P. Vance’s 12-year-old Relative Denied Heart Transplant Because She is Unvaccinated

She was born with two rare heart conditions, Ebstein's anomaly and Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, and has been receiving treatment at Cincinnati Children's Hospital for nearly a decade.

READ

Ranching Reimagined: Sustainable Agriculture and Health Sovereignty

How can ranchers, scientists, and researchers work together to create a more resilient and sustainable food system? Join IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kat Lindley as she hosts an insightful discussion with leaders from The Beef Initiative, a movement dedicated to restoring food integrity and decentralizing the beef supply chain.

WATCH WEBINAR

Early Bird Tickets Now Available for 2025 IMA Annual Conference

Join Us for the 2025 Independent Medical Alliance Conference – April 4-6 in Atlanta, GA! Be part of the movement to restore integrity and transparency in healthcare at the Independent Medical Alliance 2025 Conference (formerly FLCCC). Join leading medical professionals, health advocates, and engaged citizens for an eye-opening and empowering event that will Redefine Health and the future of medicine.

LEARN MORE

Thank You For Reading