LIVE TONIGHT! Are digital IDs just a convenience—or a serious threat to your autonomy? IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kat Lindley sits down with Karen Bracken and Twila Brase to expose what’s really at stake for your privacy, autonomy, and medical freedom.

This conversation is a wake-up call for anyone concerned about preserving freedom in the digital age.

Join IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kat Lindley for an urgent discussion with president and co-founder of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom, Twila Brase, RN, PHN, and Karen Bracken, outspoken health freedom advocate and Substack author.

Together, they’ll explore how Real ID, digital IDs, vaccine passports, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are part of a growing infrastructure of control. What’s being built is no longer theoretical—it’s already here in the U.S. and around the world.

🔒 Key topics will include:

How Real ID lays the groundwork for digital surveillance

Why health freedom depends on resisting vaccine passports and CBDCs

Whether individuals can truly opt out of digital ID systems once enrolled

The constitutional tools states can use to fight back

Real-world examples of how digital systems are being used to control access and behavior

The May 7, 2025 Real ID deadline is fast approaching, now is the time to understand what’s at stake.