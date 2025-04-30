Webinar: What Real ID Means for Your Medical Privacy
LIVE TONIGHT! Are digital IDs just a convenience—or a serious threat to your autonomy? IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kat Lindley sits down with Karen Bracken and Twila Brase to expose what’s really at stake for your privacy, autonomy, and medical freedom.
This conversation is a wake-up call for anyone concerned about preserving freedom in the digital age.
Join IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kat Lindley for an urgent discussion with president and co-founder of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom, Twila Brase, RN, PHN, and Karen Bracken, outspoken health freedom advocate and Substack author.
Together, they’ll explore how Real ID, digital IDs, vaccine passports, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are part of a growing infrastructure of control. What’s being built is no longer theoretical—it’s already here in the U.S. and around the world.
🔒 Key topics will include:
How Real ID lays the groundwork for digital surveillance
Why health freedom depends on resisting vaccine passports and CBDCs
Whether individuals can truly opt out of digital ID systems once enrolled
The constitutional tools states can use to fight back
Real-world examples of how digital systems are being used to control access and behavior
📅 When: Wednesday @ 7 PM ET
📍 Where: Live on X.com or Rumble or Zoom
🔁 Replay: Available immediately on X.com or on our website the next day!
The May 7, 2025 Real ID deadline is fast approaching, now is the time to understand what’s at stake.
"There's such a thin fragile line between "for your protection" and "for your enslavement". -Unknown
And Still the People Did Not See:
The first to arrive were the cameras
Installed to protect both you and me
In places where we weren't that threatened
And yet the people didn't see
What followed were traffic restrictions
To keep the roads quiet and clean
The math didn't add up, or the science
But still the people didn't see
Next came the 15 minute neighborhoods
Make our lives easier, decreed
To some, it seemed like restrictions
But still the people didn't see
Then came the Digital ID
So convenient, easy and free!
Your life in one chip on a mainframe
And still the people didn't see
The cars they sold were electric
All wired to the government PC
They switched off the driving on Sundays
Yet still the people didn't see
The banks moved their money to digital
The government banned cash the next week
The ability to fly was restricted
Yet still the people didn't see
They linked up your money and profile
To the ID on the government PC
Connected it to social media
Yet still the people didn't see
Then came a new cure, a new virus
Safe and Effective, and free
They linked these jabs to your profile
And connected the government PC
When the people were locked up in cities
Policed by their digital ID
Unable to visit their loved ones
Now finally the people can see
Restricted and tracked with no money,
To go further a permit you'll need
Contained in your digital city
Oh why did the people not see?!
These steps they sold us as progress
Never looked to be quite what they seemed
If you don't ask the questions and protest
Then your children will never know FREE. -Unknown
Author reading this here: https://old.bitchute.com/video/JyxR8dvkVZHk [2mins]
vaxpassportsagain?