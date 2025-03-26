Can what you eat really change how you feel—and how long you live?

It’s easy to get lost in the noise of diet trends and supplement fads. But this week’s webinar is all about getting back to the basics of real food, real nutrients, and real results.

Join IMA Senior Fellows Dr. JP Saleeby and Dr. Kristina Carman for a practical, inspiring discussion on the role of a nutrient-rich diet in promoting energy, longevity, and better health outcomes. You’ll learn how to move from symptom management to true vitality—one bite at a time.

🔍 Topics we’ll cover include:

What ultra-processed foods are doing to your health—and how to replace them

The best longevity-boosting superfoods (and how to use them)

Why “eating the rainbow” is more than just a slogan

The link between chronic disease and poor nutrition

Empowering patients to take ownership of their healing through food

This conversation also sets the stage for our upcoming fall conference on food, farming, and sovereignty—don’t miss it. And don't miss our conference, April 4-6 in Atlanta. Buy Tickets now before they are gone!

🗓 When: Tonight at 7 PM ET

📍 Where: Live on X.com or Rumble or Zoom

🔔 Subscribe for reminders: https://imahealth.org/weekly-webinars/