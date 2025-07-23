IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kat Lindley is set to host a powerful conversation with Dr. Michael Kirk Moore, the Utah physician recently cleared of all charges after being accused of falsifying COVID-19 vaccine records. Dr. Moore will share his personal journey, the legal and ethical battle he faced, and what his case means for the future of informed consent, patient rights, and medical freedom.

Dr. Moore's story, from indictment to dismissal

The ethics of mandates, and why informed consent matters

How medicine gets lost when bureaucracy takes over

What this case means for doctors, patients, and advocates going forward

Who is Dr. Moore?

Dr. Michael Kirk Moore is a respected 59-year-old physician, former Navy Flight Surgeon, and a man who refused to violate his oath. When coercive mandates threatened his patients' jobs, education, organ transplants, and more, Dr. Moore stepped in. With informed parental consent, he administered saline instead of COVID vaccines to those seeking an alternative under duress.

He was prosecuted relentlessly. Jailed for 22 days. Stripped of privileges. And faced 35 years in prison.

But on July 12, 2025—just five days into trial—the case was dropped. The Department of Justice acknowledged the injustice. And Dr. Moore walked free.

