IMA Weekly Webinar: The 'Yale Study' on Post-Vaccine Syndrome
IMA President Dr. Joseph Varon leads an expert panel to discuss the 'Yale Study' on vaccine-induced spike protein persistence.
A groundbreaking new study from Yale has revealed that the spike protein from COVID-19 vaccines can persist in the body for 709 days—over two years—much longer than previously believed. Even more concerning, researchers suggest that many cases of long COVID may actually be post-vaccination syndrome (PVS) caused by lingering vaccine-induced spike protein.
Join us tonight as IMA President & Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon hosts IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Kirk Milhoan, along with researcher Dr. Lynn Fynn to break down this study, its implications, and what it means for those suffering from PVS.
The Yale research challenges the mainstream narrative on vaccine safety and persistence, raising urgent questions about long-term health risks. This discussion will connect the dots between the latest scientific findings and the real-world experiences of those suffering from vaccine-related injuries.
Key topics include:
Persistent spike protein in the body for 709+ days – what does this mean for long-term health?
Immune dysfunction & reactivated viruses – new evidence on Epstein-Barr virus and autoantibodies
Major implications for post-vaccine symptoms – excessive fatigue, brain fog, neuropathy, and more
The urgent need for research & diagnostics – why biomarkers are critical for understanding PVS
📅 When: 7:00pm Eastern / 4:00pm Pacific
🎥 Where: Live on X.com or Rumble
👉 Register now: Get webinar reminders and catch the replay the next day.
🎟️ Get tickets: Join our conference in Atlanta this April (Early bird Pricing Ends THIS FRIDAY, MARCH 7!)
💉 What does this mean for public health? Join us for an urgent discussion on what the latest science reveals—and what must be done moving forward.
If Yale attempts to take credit for this remarkable discovery, all I can say is where were they 2 to 4 years ago when our Frontline doctors were fighting for more than likely to share the very same findings and we're being vilified, fired, and slandered/alienated by colleagues families and friends. I'm pretty thin skinned when it comes to subjects like this, and Dr. Merrick's MARIKs protocol for sepsis, and the studies on hydroxychloroquine. These bought for Calendar research reports were totally criminal and should be treated that way. I also knew something was up at the beginning of this pandemic when all of our colleges were quiet as a church mouse.
Looking forward to tonight's seminar, I think?❤️
All of the bullet points that are mentioned FLCCC has been covering for the past 2 to 4 years? Did they address any of the long-haul conditions that were exacerbated by shedding. Three years ago or four years ago our current medical model would not even acknowledge Long-Haul Covid And of course not the vaccine injury syndrome, and unfortunately we're gonna have to wait longer for the shedding Long-Haul complications which people have been suffering from absolutely since the Covid vaccines came out as reported in-depth by Dr. Kory, Dr. Mobean Syed? And I'm sure many other doctors. I really hope you'll get a chance to answer this question if you feel it's important❤️