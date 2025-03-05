A groundbreaking new study from Yale has revealed that the spike protein from COVID-19 vaccines can persist in the body for 709 days—over two years—much longer than previously believed. Even more concerning, researchers suggest that many cases of long COVID may actually be post-vaccination syndrome (PVS) caused by lingering vaccine-induced spike protein.

Join us tonight as IMA President & Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon hosts IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Kirk Milhoan, along with researcher Dr. Lynn Fynn to break down this study, its implications, and what it means for those suffering from PVS.

The Yale research challenges the mainstream narrative on vaccine safety and persistence, raising urgent questions about long-term health risks. This discussion will connect the dots between the latest scientific findings and the real-world experiences of those suffering from vaccine-related injuries.

Key topics include:

Persistent spike protein in the body for 709+ days – what does this mean for long-term health?

Immune dysfunction & reactivated viruses – new evidence on Epstein-Barr virus and autoantibodies

Major implications for post-vaccine symptoms – excessive fatigue, brain fog, neuropathy, and more

The urgent need for research & diagnostics – why biomarkers are critical for understanding PVS

📅 When: 7:00pm Eastern / 4:00pm Pacific

🎥 Where: Live on X.com or Rumble

💉 What does this mean for public health? Join us for an urgent discussion on what the latest science reveals—and what must be done moving forward.