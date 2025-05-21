Last week, we launched our Smart Moms Ask campaign to end mRNA vaccine recommendations for children and pregnant women. Now, just days later, federal agencies are beginning to reconsider vaccine policy—including the potential removal of COVID-19 shots from the CDC’s recommended schedule.

This week’s IMA webinar tackles this major shift head-on.

Join host Dr. Chris Martenson for a timely and powerful conversation with:

Sen. Ron Johnson

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Jordan Vaughn

David Mansdoerfer, former Deputy Assistant Secretary at HHS

We’ll break down what happened during the scheduled May 21 Senate hearing, what’s driving the policy reconsideration, and how this could reshape legal protections, public trust, and informed consent in the years ahead.

📌 Topics include:

The legal impact of removing mRNA vaccines from the CDC’s schedule

What this means for the PREP Act and pharma liability

The growing role of transparency and informed consent

How the Smart Moms Ask campaign is making waves

📅 When: Wednesday @ 7 PM ET

📍 Where: Live on X.com or Rumble or Zoom

🔁 Replay: Available immediately on X.com or on our website the next day!

This is a pivotal moment—and it speaks directly to one of IMA’s founding pillars: Transparency in Medicine. Don’t miss this urgent discussion on what’s happening behind the scenes and what comes next.