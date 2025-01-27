This Week: From the 'proximal origin' of COVID-19 to Anthony Fauci's pre-pardon and the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO, heads were spinning from the overturned narratives of the pandemic.

Fauci’s Pardon, Exiting the WHO, and the Future of Healthcare

What does Fauci’s “pre-pardon” mean for public trust? Why is the U.S. exiting the WHO, and how will these moves shape public health policy? This week, a distinguished panel of healthcare experts tackles these questions and more in the inaugural Independent Medical Alliance™ (IMA) webinar. Senior Fellow Dr. Ryan Cole leads the discussion with IMA co-founders Dr. Joseph Varon and Dr. Paul Marik, joined by Senior Fellow Dr. Kat Lindley and former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health at HHS, David Mansdoerfer.

WATCH WEBINAR

Upon Further Review… C.I.A. Overturns Zoonotic ‘Proximal Origin’ Theory of COVID-19

The Central Intelligence Agency (finally) acknowledged that the most likely explanation of the ‘proximal origin’ of COVID-19 was a 'lab-leak' of Gain-of-Function research from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

John Ratcliffe, the new director of the C.I.A., has long favored the lab leak hypothesis. He has said it is a critical piece of intelligence that needs to be understood and that it has consequences for U.S.-Chinese relations.

The announcement of the shift came shortly after Mr. Ratcliffe told Breitbart News he no longer wanted the agency “on the sidelines” of the debate over the origins of the Covid pandemic. Mr. Ratcliffe has long said he believes that the virus most likely emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“That’s a day-one thing for me. I’ve been on record as you know in saying I think our intelligence, our science, and our common sense all really dictates that the origins of COVID was a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. But the CIA has not made that assessment or at least not made that assessment publicly. So I’m going to focus on that and look at the intelligence and make sure that the public is aware that the agency is going to get off the sidelines.” — John Ratcliffe, Director Central Intelligence Agency

A Thousand Pardons

“The entire world is asking why Anthony Fauci needed a pardon if he’s supposedly done nothing wrong?” —Lynne Kristensen, Spokesperson for the Independent Medical Alliance

On Monday, January 20, 2025, in one of his final acts as leader of the free world, President Joseph Biden granted a ‘Full and Unconditional’ Pardon to Dr. Anthony Fauci, although the former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NAIID), had NOT actually been charged with, nor convicted of, any federal crime. The Executive Grant of Clemency (blanket pardon) is back-dated to 2014, which coincides with the National Institutes for Health announcement of a ‘funding pause for certain types of Gain-of-Function research.’

DOWNLOAD IMA STATEMENT

WHO’s Last?

President Trump Signs Executive Order Reinstating Back Pay for Military Personnel Discharged for Refusing COVID Shots

This week I will reinstate any service members who were unjustly expelled from our military for objecting to COVID vaccine mandate with full back pay. — U.S. President Donald Trump

Pioneering Healthcare Reform with the Independent Medical Alliance

After years of poor outcomes and broken trust, the American healthcare system stands at a turning point. Discover how IMA is turning challenges into opportunities, driving bold healthcare reform, and paving the way for a brighter, patient-centered future.

LEARN MORE

Boost Your Immunity Naturally

Looking for some immune-boosting recipes to take your germ-fighting powers to the next level? You’re in the right place! We’ve got five incredible recipes created by a naturopathic doctor and nutritionist—Senior Fellow Dr. Kristina Carman.

Whether you’re battling the common cold, looking for a nourishing meal to keep your body strong, or simply love delicious food, these recipes are here to support your health.

DOWNLOAD GUIDE

